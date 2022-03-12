Hexagon Composites : - Policy on Human Rights and working conditions

Policy on Human Rights and Working Conditions

Respect for human rights is a fundamental value of the Hexagon Group ("Hexagon"). Hexagon is strongly committed to ensuring the people, workers, and communities that support our entire supply chain are treated with dignity and respect. To Hexagon, the protection of human rights across our operations and value chain is a moral and business priority.

In addition to complying with or exceeding all applicable laws and regulations, Hexagon abides by the following internationally recognized human rights covenants and conventions: (i) United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights; (ii) International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; (iii) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; and (iv) International Labor Organization's core conventions.

Policy Objectives

Promote protection and respect of human rights among all employees, business partners, and customers of Hexagon

Maintain Hexagon's high ethical standards

Contribute to the protection of human rights globally

Scope

This policy applies to all Hexagon employees worldwide, suppliers and participants within our supply chain, anyone doing business for or with Hexagon and others acting on Hexagon's behalf. This policy applies to all locations where Hexagon conducts business.

Principles

The following principles for human rights and working conditions, although non- exhaustive, are consistent with the covenants and conventions listed above and serve as the foundation for Hexagon's business operations.

No Tolerance for Child Labor or Forced Labor

Hexagon does not tolerate the use of child labor or forced or involuntary labor of any kind from any partner, supplier or third party at any level of its supply chain. Hexagon does not engage in or tolerate human trafficking or any form of physical or mental coercion, including threatened restrictions on movement, confiscation of identity documents and/or passports, withholding of wages, abusive working conditions, debt bondage or any other kind of exploitation or abuse.