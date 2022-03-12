Log in
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
03/22
34.26 NOK   +6.86%
HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Product Safety Policy
PU
HEXAGON COMPOSITES : - Policy on Human Rights and working conditions
PU
New VP of Investor Relations & ESG in Hexagon Composites
GL
Hexagon Composites : - Policy on Human Rights and working conditions

03/12/2022 | 09:14am EST
Policy on Human Rights and Working Conditions

Respect for human rights is a fundamental value of the Hexagon Group ("Hexagon"). Hexagon is strongly committed to ensuring the people, workers, and communities that support our entire supply chain are treated with dignity and respect. To Hexagon, the protection of human rights across our operations and value chain is a moral and business priority.

In addition to complying with or exceeding all applicable laws and regulations, Hexagon abides by the following internationally recognized human rights covenants and conventions: (i) United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights; (ii) International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; (iii) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; and (iv) International Labor Organization's core conventions.

Policy Objectives

  • Promote protection and respect of human rights among all employees, business partners, and customers of Hexagon
  • Maintain Hexagon's high ethical standards
  • Contribute to the protection of human rights globally

Scope

This policy applies to all Hexagon employees worldwide, suppliers and participants within our supply chain, anyone doing business for or with Hexagon and others acting on Hexagon's behalf. This policy applies to all locations where Hexagon conducts business.

Principles

The following principles for human rights and working conditions, although non- exhaustive, are consistent with the covenants and conventions listed above and serve as the foundation for Hexagon's business operations.

No Tolerance for Child Labor or Forced Labor

Hexagon does not tolerate the use of child labor or forced or involuntary labor of any kind from any partner, supplier or third party at any level of its supply chain. Hexagon does not engage in or tolerate human trafficking or any form of physical or mental coercion, including threatened restrictions on movement, confiscation of identity documents and/or passports, withholding of wages, abusive working conditions, debt bondage or any other kind of exploitation or abuse.

Working Hours and Leave

Hexagon follows all applicable laws regarding working hours and overtime pay and conducts operations in ways that limit overtime to levels that ensure humane and productive working conditions. Hexagon complies with all requirements relating to paid time off, annual leave, sick leave or parental leave, as required by applicable laws.

Wages and Benefits

Hexagon pays all of its employees and workers at least the minimum legal wage. Hexagon provides its employees with benefits that comply with applicable laws and any applicable collective bargaining agreements. Information provided to workers and employees regarding wages and benefits is in a form that is easily understandable. Hexagon strives to adopt and promote wage progression structures that enable and promote career advancement.

Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining

Hexagon respects workers' rights relating to freedom of association, collective bargaining, and peaceful assembly across its supply chain. In cases where local laws restrict the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, Hexagon allows alternative forms of worker representation, association and bargaining, provided, however, that such alternatives comply with the requirements of the covenants and conventions listed above.

Supplier Compliance

As further set forth in Hexagon's Supplier Code of Conduct, Hexagon expects all suppliers, business partners and other third parties to conduct their business in accordance with this policy, to respect human rights and to provide for acceptable working conditions throughout their supply chain. Hexagon is committed to ensuring that its suppliers comply with the internationally recognized human rights covenants and conventions set forth above, including the United Nation's charters and the International Labor Organization's core conventions. Hexagon may terminate business with partners that fail to comply with this policy and Hexagon's human rights principles. For further information, please see Hexagon's Supplier Code of Conduct, available at Hexagon-Supplier-Code-of-Conduct- Final-Dec-2021.pdf.

Grievance System

Hexagon ensures that workers have an effective mechanism to report grievances in order to facilitate open communication between management and workers. Please see Hexagon's Whistleblower Policy at Hexagon | Whistleblowing (hexagongroup.com)for further information. Hexagon expects all partners, suppliers and other third parties to commit to establishing similar reporting channels for grievances.

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 14:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
