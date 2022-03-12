Hexagon Composites : Product Safety Policy

PRODUCT SAFETY

Hexagon Group

1 Introduction

At the Hexagon Group ("Hexagon"), product safety is an essential element to conducting responsible business and to building and maintaining trust in our products. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our products before they go to market, as well as ensuring that they meet or exceed all applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Our safety policies and principles are implemented across the globe in every location where Hexagon products are manufactured. By utilizing well-established risk assessment methods to understand potential hazards, we ensure our products are safe for our employees, consumers and the environment when used as intended.

2 Our Strength in Safety Lies in our History

With over six decades of experience in the field of composites, Hexagon has leveraged this expertise over time to improve the safety of our products globally. Our fully integrated business model allows us to utilize knowledge from one market to improve performance and safety in other markets. Specifically, our depth of experience with composite pressure vessels has enabled us to develop best-in-class fuel systems and gas transportation modules. Our composite liquid propane gas cylinders are changing the industry with the introduction of safer, more convenient and more durable designs for home use. Our non-destructive testing methods have set a worldwide standard of high- pressure vessel safety. Our battery electric vehicle technologies utilize intelligent battery management systems to ensure safe operation and maximize battery life. Overall, our risk assessments are broader and more comprehensive than competitors because we have-quiteliterally-been there and done that. We know what works and what doesn't and utilize that knowledge to improve safety worldwide.

3 Training and Continuous Improvement

We instill our employees with a sense of pride in the safety of our products. Employees are trained to identify potential design, engineering, manufacturing or quality risks, and to report such risks immediately to supervisors. We promote transparency along with safety, to ensure diligence in assessing risk. All employees are responsible to do their part to ensure product safety and quality. Every individual has the authority and responsibility to stop any process (in either production or office environments) to correct quality problems, reestablish process control, or contain defects and errors. We ensure organizational excellence by building efficient processes and adopting a mindset of problem solving and teamwork, creating more value for our customers.