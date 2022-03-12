Hexagon Composites : Product Safety Policy

At the Hexagon Group ("Hexagon"), product safety is an essential element to conducting responsible business and to building and maintaining trust in our products. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our products before they go to market, as well as ensuring that they meet or exceed all applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Our safety policies and principles are implemented across the globe in every location where Hexagon products are manufactured. By utilizing well-established risk assessment methods to understand potential hazards, we ensure our products are safe for our employees, consumers and the environment when used as intended.
2 Our Strength in Safety Lies in our History
With over six decades of experience in the field of composites, Hexagon has leveraged this expertise over time to improve the safety of our products globally. Our fully integrated business model allows us to utilize knowledge from one market to improve performance and safety in other markets. Specifically, our depth of experience with composite pressure vessels has enabled us to develop best-in-class fuel systems and gas transportation modules. Our composite liquid propane gas cylinders are changing the industry with the introduction of safer, more convenient and more durable designs for home use. Our non-destructive testing methods have set a worldwide standard of high- pressure vessel safety. Our battery electric vehicle technologies utilize intelligent battery management systems to ensure safe operation and maximize battery life. Overall, our risk assessments are broader and more comprehensive than competitors because we have-quiteliterally-been there and done that. We know what works and what doesn't and utilize that knowledge to improve safety worldwide.
3 Training and Continuous Improvement
We instill our employees with a sense of pride in the safety of our products. Employees are trained to identify potential design, engineering, manufacturing or quality risks, and to report such risks immediately to supervisors. We promote transparency along with safety, to ensure diligence in assessing risk. All employees are responsible to do their part to ensure product safety and quality. Every individual has the authority and responsibility to stop any process (in either production or office environments) to correct quality problems, reestablish process control, or contain defects and errors. We ensure organizational excellence by building efficient processes and adopting a mindset of problem solving and teamwork, creating more value for our customers.
We ensure the safety of our products throughout every stage of production. We implement a design review process whereby all designs and design enhancements are subjected to rigorous peer review, allowing for multiple iterations and multi-disciplinary input. We conduct regular product segment reviews and hold roundtable safety sessions to evaluate potential field issues and customer feedback. We undertake continuous quality monitoring that detects if measured values are out of tolerance, ensuring that only the highest quality parts are delivered to the customer. Forensic evaluations are conducted on select populations of products that have completed their useful life to understand field aging effects and residual performance capability. We use this information to continuously improve our products' safety.
4 Compliance with Standards and Regulations
Hexagon is integrally involved in the development of safety codes and standards within the industry. Not only do we comply with minimum product standards and regulations, but we challenge ourselves and our industry to strive for further improvement. Hexagon personnel hold positions on the standards committees and actively participate in standards evaluations and reviews. As new products are developed, we critically assess how safety codes and standards should be modified or revised to address new risks. Rather than standards driving how our products are designed, we design products that drive more rigorous and stringent standards, thereby promoting safety advancements within the whole industry. We not only comply with all applicable national and international product standards, but we push for improvements to these standards by relentlessly striving to improve product safety.
5 Testing and Validation
It isn't enough that our products obtain the required certifications. Rather, we go above and beyond the minimum standards, validating through modeling, analysis and testing to ensure our products are best in class. Cylinder design and development includes verification of customer and industry requirements followed by rigorous testing sequences that subject the product to extreme performance thresholds. When validation testing is complete the product is certified for production. Every cylinder is tested at a pressure that is higher than it will ever experience in the field; this enables Hexagon and its customers to stand behind the safety and reliability of our products.
