Summary of Human Rights Risk Assessment

March 2023

Introduction: Hexagon provides solutions across the clean fuel spectrum. This includes high- pressure cylinders and fuel storage systems for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen as well as battery electric systems. The human rights risk assessment that Hexagon performed encompassed all business areas, including Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, Hexagon Purus and Hexagon Agility, and the supply chain of each business area.

Purpose: Perform human rights risk assessment, taking into account the entire value chain.

  • Focus on adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions throughout the value chain
  • What is important is the risk to people, not the company

Background Concepts

Saliency human rights are:

  • Those human rights at risk of the most severe negative impact within a company's operations and value chain
  • Not fixed and will change as a company manages its human rights issues, and should therefore be reviewed on a regular basis
  • Human rights that a company prioritizes acting on

Severity is measured by:

  1. Scale - how serious the impact would be;
  2. Scope - how many people would be impacted and
  3. Remediability - how would it be to correct.

Likelihood is measured by: how likely the impact is to occur.

List of potential adverse impacts on human rights: Based on relevant resources, including those provided by Hexagon consultants, Hexagon identified the following list of salient risks on human rights.

  • Child labor or forced or involuntary labor
  • Human trafficking or any form of physical or mental coercion
  • Legal working hours, overtime pay, and leave
  • Legal wages and benefits
  • Freedom of association and collective bargaining

Summary of Due Diligence Activities

  • Identified geographic regions for each key raw material; identified geographic regions for sub-suppliers where there was reason to believe sub-supplier locations could be high risk for human rights violations.
  • Using reputable human rights indices (transparency.org; freedom house (rule of law; discrimination); economist democracy index; global rights index; Position Green), identified suppliers located in geographic regions where a likelihood exists of a possible adverse human rights impact (bolded areas identified as high risk).
  • Multiple workshops were held involving key procurement personnel from all business areas.

Raw Material

Country of Origin

Carbon Fiber

US, Japan, South Korea, France

Resin

US, UK, Spain, Norway, Switzerland

Plastic

US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands

Aluminum

Indonesia, US, Norway

Fiberglass

Norway, China and Bahrain

Steel

US, Switzerland, Spain

Flow Components / Valves

India, Italy, US, Mexico, Germany

Paint

US, Sweden, Italy

Wire Electrical

US, UK,

Copper

Sweden, Italy, US

Batteries (Nickel)

Japan, Hong Kong

Other sources: Indonesia, Philippines, Russia

Batteries (Cobalt)

Japan, Hong Kong

Other sources: Republic of Congo, Russia, Australia

Batteries (Lithium)

Japan, Hong Kong

Other sources: Australia, Chile, China

Batteries (Rare Earth)

Japan, Hong Kong

Other sources: China, Malaysia, Myanmar

  • Performed search of identified suppliers in high-risk regions using publicly available resources (e.g., Institute for Human Rights and Business, company websites, etc.) and Dow Jones search platform.
  • When publicly available resources did not appear sufficient (e.g., company did not appear to have a robust human rights program), contacted suppliers to ask for affirmative confirmation in writing via email of compliance with our Supplier Code of Conduct.
  • Performed saliency assessment based on due diligence results.
    1. Potential human rights impact category assessed the country; severity and likelihood addressed the particular suppliers within that region.
  • Developed recommended action items for suppliers (e.g., perform audits, etc.) as necessary.
  • Team will perform periodic (e.g., annual) follow-ups.

Raw Materials Saliency Assessment

Raw

Country of

At Risk

Potential Risk

Severity

Likelihood

Overall

Material

Origin

Stakeholder

of Human

Assessment

Assessment

Assessment1

Rights

and Action

Impacts

Items

Carbon

US, Japan,

None

Low

1

1

1

Fiber

South

identified

Korea,

France

Resin

US, UK,

None

Low

1

1

1

Spain,

identified

Norway,

Switzerland

Plastic

US, Canada,

None

Low

1

1

1

Sweden,

identified

Germany,

Netherlands

Aluminum

Indonesia,

Factory /

Medium

5

2

4

US, Norway

Production

Workers

Migrant /

Temp Workers

Women

Children

Minorities

Local

Communities

Fiberglass

Norway,

Factory /

Medium

4

1

2

China and

Production

Bahrain

Workers

(future

Migrant /

possibility)

Temp Workers

Women

Children

Minorities

Local

Communities

Steel

US,

None

Low

1

1

1

Switzerland,

identified

Spain

1 Scaled between 1 and 10 with 1 being low risk and 10 being high risk. Includes action items, if any. Each item evaluated based on separate independent judgement.

Raw

Country of

At Risk

Potential Risk

Severity

Likelihood

Overall

Material

Origin

Stakeholder

of Human

Assessment

Assessment

Assessment2

Rights

and Action

Impacts

Items

Flow

India, Italy,

Factory /

Medium

5

2

3

Componen

US, Mexico,

Production

ts / Valves

Germany

Workers

Migrant /

Temp Workers

Women

Children

Minorities

Local

Communities

Paint

US, Sweden,

None

Low

1

1

1

Italy

identified

Wire

US, UK,

None

Low

1

1

1

Electrical

identified

Copper

Sweden,

None

Low

1

1

1

Italy, US

identified

Batteries

Japan, Hong

Factory /

Medium

4

2

3

(Nickel)

Kong

Production

Other

Workers

Migrant /

sources:

Temp Workers

Indonesia,

Women

Philippines,

Children

Russia

Minorities

Local

Communities

Batteries

Japan, Hong

Factory /

High

6

3

4

(Cobalt)

Kong

Production

Other

Workers

Migrant /

sources:

Temp Workers

Republic of

Women

Congo,

Children

Russia,

Minorities

Australia

Local

Communities

2 Scaled between 1 and 10 with 1 being low risk and 10 being high risk. Includes action items, if any. Each item evaluated based on separate independent judgement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 13:28:48 UTC.