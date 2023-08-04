Summary of Human Rights Risk Assessment
March 2023
Introduction: Hexagon provides solutions across the clean fuel spectrum. This includes high- pressure cylinders and fuel storage systems for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen as well as battery electric systems. The human rights risk assessment that Hexagon performed encompassed all business areas, including Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, Hexagon Purus and Hexagon Agility, and the supply chain of each business area.
Purpose: Perform human rights risk assessment, taking into account the entire value chain.
- Focus on adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions throughout the value chain
- What is important is the risk to people, not the company
Background Concepts
Saliency human rights are:
- Those human rights at risk of the most severe negative impact within a company's operations and value chain
- Not fixed and will change as a company manages its human rights issues, and should therefore be reviewed on a regular basis
- Human rights that a company prioritizes acting on
Severity is measured by:
- Scale - how serious the impact would be;
- Scope - how many people would be impacted and
- Remediability - how would it be to correct.
Likelihood is measured by: how likely the impact is to occur.
List of potential adverse impacts on human rights: Based on relevant resources, including those provided by Hexagon consultants, Hexagon identified the following list of salient risks on human rights.
- Child labor or forced or involuntary labor
- Human trafficking or any form of physical or mental coercion
- Legal working hours, overtime pay, and leave
- Legal wages and benefits
- Freedom of association and collective bargaining
Summary of Due Diligence Activities
- Identified geographic regions for each key raw material; identified geographic regions for sub-suppliers where there was reason to believe sub-supplier locations could be high risk for human rights violations.
- Using reputable human rights indices (transparency.org; freedom house (rule of law; discrimination); economist democracy index; global rights index; Position Green), identified suppliers located in geographic regions where a likelihood exists of a possible adverse human rights impact (bolded areas identified as high risk).
- Multiple workshops were held involving key procurement personnel from all business areas.
Raw Material
Country of Origin
Carbon Fiber
US, Japan, South Korea, France
Resin
US, UK, Spain, Norway, Switzerland
Plastic
US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands
Aluminum
Indonesia, US, Norway
Fiberglass
Norway, China and Bahrain
Steel
US, Switzerland, Spain
Flow Components / Valves
India, Italy, US, Mexico, Germany
Paint
US, Sweden, Italy
Wire Electrical
US, UK,
Copper
Sweden, Italy, US
Batteries (Nickel)
Japan, Hong Kong
Other sources: Indonesia, Philippines, Russia
Batteries (Cobalt)
Japan, Hong Kong
Other sources: Republic of Congo, Russia, Australia
Batteries (Lithium)
Japan, Hong Kong
Other sources: Australia, Chile, China
Batteries (Rare Earth)
Japan, Hong Kong
Other sources: China, Malaysia, Myanmar
- Performed search of identified suppliers in high-risk regions using publicly available resources (e.g., Institute for Human Rights and Business, company websites, etc.) and Dow Jones search platform.
- When publicly available resources did not appear sufficient (e.g., company did not appear to have a robust human rights program), contacted suppliers to ask for affirmative confirmation in writing via email of compliance with our Supplier Code of Conduct.
- Performed saliency assessment based on due diligence results.
- Potential human rights impact category assessed the country; severity and likelihood addressed the particular suppliers within that region.
- Developed recommended action items for suppliers (e.g., perform audits, etc.) as necessary.
- Team will perform periodic (e.g., annual) follow-ups.
Raw Materials Saliency Assessment
Raw
Country of
At Risk
Potential Risk
Severity
Likelihood
Overall
Material
Origin
Stakeholder
of Human
Assessment
Assessment
Assessment1
Rights
and Action
Impacts
Items
Carbon
US, Japan,
None
Low
1
1
1
Fiber
South
identified
Korea,
France
Resin
US, UK,
None
Low
1
1
1
Spain,
identified
Norway,
Switzerland
Plastic
US, Canada,
None
Low
1
1
1
Sweden,
identified
Germany,
Netherlands
Aluminum
Indonesia,
Factory /
Medium
5
2
4
US, Norway
Production
Workers
Migrant /
Temp Workers
Women
Children
Minorities
Local
Communities
Fiberglass
Norway,
Factory /
Medium
4
1
2
China and
Production
Bahrain
Workers
(future
Migrant /
possibility)
Temp Workers
Women
Children
Minorities
Local
Communities
Steel
US,
None
Low
1
1
1
Switzerland,
identified
Spain
1 Scaled between 1 and 10 with 1 being low risk and 10 being high risk. Includes action items, if any. Each item evaluated based on separate independent judgement.
Raw
Country of
At Risk
Potential Risk
Severity
Likelihood
Overall
Material
Origin
Stakeholder
of Human
Assessment
Assessment
Assessment2
Rights
and Action
Impacts
Items
Flow
India, Italy,
Factory /
Medium
5
2
3
Componen
US, Mexico,
Production
ts / Valves
Germany
Workers
Migrant /
Temp Workers
Women
Children
Minorities
Local
Communities
Paint
US, Sweden,
None
Low
1
1
1
Italy
identified
Wire
US, UK,
None
Low
1
1
1
Electrical
identified
Copper
Sweden,
None
Low
1
1
1
Italy, US
identified
Batteries
Japan, Hong
Factory /
Medium
4
2
3
(Nickel)
Kong
Production
Other
Workers
Migrant /
sources:
Temp Workers
Indonesia,
Women
Philippines,
Children
Russia
Minorities
Local
Communities
Batteries
Japan, Hong
Factory /
High
6
3
4
(Cobalt)
Kong
Production
Other
Workers
Migrant /
sources:
Temp Workers
Republic of
Women
Congo,
Children
Russia,
Minorities
Australia
Local
Communities
2 Scaled between 1 and 10 with 1 being low risk and 10 being high risk. Includes action items, if any. Each item evaluated based on separate independent judgement.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 13:28:48 UTC.