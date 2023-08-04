Introduction: Hexagon provides solutions across the clean fuel spectrum. This includes high- pressure cylinders and fuel storage systems for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen as well as battery electric systems. The human rights risk assessment that Hexagon performed encompassed all business areas, including Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, Hexagon Purus and Hexagon Agility, and the supply chain of each business area.

Purpose: Perform human rights risk assessment, taking into account the entire value chain.

Focus on adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions throughout the value chain

What is important is the risk to people, not the company

Background Concepts

Saliency human rights are:

Those human rights at risk of the most severe negative impact within a company's operations and value chain

Not fixed and will change as a company manages its human rights issues, and should therefore be reviewed on a regular basis

Human rights that a company prioritizes acting on

Severity is measured by:

Scale - how serious the impact would be; Scope - how many people would be impacted and Remediability - how would it be to correct.

Likelihood is measured by: how likely the impact is to occur.

List of potential adverse impacts on human rights: Based on relevant resources, including those provided by Hexagon consultants, Hexagon identified the following list of salient risks on human rights.