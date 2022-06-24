Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-06-23 am EDT
27.18 NOK   -4.90%
02:01aHexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use in Canada
GL
02:01aHexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use in Canada
GL
06/16Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use in Canada

06/24/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24, 2022 - Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an equivalency certificate from Transport Canada (TC) authorizing the use of its Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) technology in continued service life requalification of cylinders used in firefighting applications. This equivalency certificate represents entry into Canada, a new market for Hexagon Digital Wave.

With an initial service life of 15 years, for cylinders to remain in service for a maximum service life of 30 years, the cylinders need to be requalified once every 5 years using the Modal Acoustic Emission requalification process.

Modal Acoustic Emission provides first responders with the confidence in knowing their cylinders have been requalified with the safest TC and DOT (Department of Transport in the US) approved technology. By continuing the service life of cylinders, Fire Departments can refocus their time, energy, and budgets on other key functions of firefighting that need continual attention,” says Melissa Holler, President, Hexagon Digital Wave. “Continued service life requalification of the cylinders is the first advancement in technology brought to the North American Fire Service that doesn’t come with a significant cost attached.“


Joint research project

The certification is the direct result of a joint research project between Transport Canada and Hexagon Digital Wave that took place in 2020 to evaluate end of life performance and requalification methods for TC-3CCM cylinder used in Fire Fighting applications. Cylinders approaching 15 years of service life were collected from Canadian Fire departments to be part of the study to evaluate end of life burst strength, ambient cycle life, notch tolerance, impact tolerance, environmental exposure, and improvement of liner fatigue life. Furthermore, the study evaluated the efficacy of the 3 potential requalification methods (Hydrostatic testing, Modal Acoustic Emission, and feature based Acoustic Emission) for TC-3CCM cylinders.

The study concluded that all cylinders tested at or approaching the end of their service life possessed:

  • residual burst strength greater than that required at time of manufacture
  • residual cycle life compared to an additional 15 years of service
  • acceptable notch and impact tolerance
  • residual cycle life with respect to extreme temperature environmental cycling.


The study found Modal Acoustic Emission to be the most effective method relative to identifying structurally compromised cylinders.

With the issuance of this TC-SU 13583 certification, Transport Canada becomes the second regulatory agency authority with high pressure compressed gas cylinder oversight to acknowledge and approve the benefits and safety provided by Modal Acoustic Emission.


Driving energy transformation

By continuing the service life of cylinders, raw material and energy consumption is reduced and landfill waste eliminated, truly achieving Hexagon’s vision of Clean Air Everywhere. To date, Modal Acoustic Emission has helped avoid 235 metric tons of landfill waste globally.


Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ryan C. Pennock, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Hexagon Digital Wave
Telephone: +1 770 262 4719| ryan.pennock@hexagondigitalwave.com 


About Hexagon Digital Wave
Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.







Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
02:01aHexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use ..
GL
02:01aHexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use ..
GL
06/16Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE B..
GL
06/16Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE B..
AQ
06/10HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06/10HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06/01Hexagon Digital Wave announces new President
GL
06/01Hexagon Digital Wave announces new President
AQ
05/24Hexagon Purus receives withdrawal of nomination from commercial truck OEM for supply of..
GL
05/24HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Group Anti Corruption Policy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 647 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2022 -361 M -36,3 M -36,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 742 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,58 NOK
Average target price 42,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-12.71%577
ATLAS COPCO AB-37.19%45 817
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-24.57%31 306
FANUC CORPORATION-13.90%29 643
SANDVIK AB-30.38%21 916
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.51%19 550