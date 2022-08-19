Hexagon Digital Wave signs testing service agreement with NG Advantage Ltd – using Modal Acoustic Emission technology to requalify Type-4 cylinders

19 August 2022: Hexagon Digital Wave has signed a strategic testing service agreement with NG Advantage LLC, a leading provider of turnkey virtual pipeline solutions in the United States. Hexagon Digital Wave will perform in situ Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) requalification of Type-4 cylinders used for transportation of compressed natural (renewable) gas (CNG/RNG). MAE enables the requalification of Type-4 cylinders without removal from the trailer, resulting in reduced downtime and operator overhead, all while providing the most effective assessment of composite structural integrity available. The testing service agreement has a 1-year term and estimated value of USD 1 million.



Driving Energy Transformation

“We are excited to work with NG Advantage, a long-time customer of Hexagon, as they seek to embrace technology on their pursuit of ensuring the highest level of safety throughout their fleet and ensure their entire fleet is ready come their busy season” says Melissa Holler, President, Hexagon Digital Wave. “This testing service agreement represents another mile marker on our journey to creating a digital safety benchmark in the compressed gas sector.”

CEO for NG Advantage, Rico Biasetti, commented, “we continue to make the safety of our key stakeholders the number one priority by making sure that our fleet of trailers remains compliant and reliable. As a leader in the fabrication of high-tech, carbon fiber trailers, Hexagon Digital Wave’s testing and recertification service supports our continuing commitment to safety.”





About the market

MAE uses advanced electronics and sensors that capture broadband waveforms to identify whether structural integrity deficiencies are present in Composite Overwrappped Pressure Vessels (COPVs). The use of MAE is a requalification method adopted by the US Department of Transportation (US/DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for every five (5) year requalification requirement.

Hexagon Digital Wave performs requalification of COPVs under its US DOT special permit 20396. By performing inspections in situ, the need to vent trailer contents to the atmosphere is eliminated, enabling our customers to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet their sustainability goals.

A significant increase in customer demand for compressed gas transport is driving module owners to seek safe, and time efficient methods of cylinder requalification. Hexagon Digital Wave’s MAE services meet these demanding requirements, and when leveraged alleviate pain points for customers and module suppliers alike.



Timing

Requalification is set to begin in the third quarter of 2022.



Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 |ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutions, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.





About NG Advantage

Committed to supporting the transition to a renewable energy future, NG Advantage provides the economic and environmental benefits of natural gas to manufacturers, institutions, and utilities that either lack access to pipeline natural gas or experience supply constraints. Using its fleet of high-tech, carbon fiber tractor-trailers, natural gas is trucked to customer sites safely and reliably. The natural gas is then consumed directly from the trailers, eliminating the need for onsite storage. NG Advantage’s majority owner, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), is the leading supplier of both CNG and RNG for vehicle fueling in the United States.





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn