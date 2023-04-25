Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Hexagon Composites ASA
  News
  Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2023-04-25 am EDT
30.64 NOK   -2.48%
10:31aHexagon Purus Asa : Annual Report 2022
GL
02:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2023 results
GL
02:00aHexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2023 results
AQ
Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2022

04/25/2023 | 10:31am EDT
(Oslo, 25 April 2023) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's annual report for 2022.

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2022 (PDF and European Single Electronic Format). The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.


For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2023 5 966 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2023 -452 M -42,8 M -42,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 470 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 303 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 711
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,42 NOK
Average target price 40,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Hans Peter Havdal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA14.67%596
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%60 123
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.24%41 425
FANUC CORPORATION16.76%32 841
SANDVIK AB15.61%26 599
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.08%23 639
