Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:21 2022-07-26 am EDT
29.10 NOK   +0.21%
03:00aHEXAGON PURUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results
AQ
07/11CORRECTION : Hexagon Purus receives EUR 11.3 million order to deliver high-performance hydrogen distribution systems to a leading global industrial gas company
AQ
07/11CORRECTION : Hexagon Purus receives EUR 11.3 million order to deliver high-performance hydrogen distribution systems to a leading global industrial gas company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results

07/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hexagon Purus ASA’s second quarter results 2022 will be released on 9 August 2022, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.

The presentation will be held in English and be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
03:00aHEXAGON PURUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results
AQ
07/11CORRECTION : Hexagon Purus receives EUR 11.3 million order to deliver high-performance hyd..
AQ
07/11CORRECTION : Hexagon Purus receives EUR 11.3 million order to deliver high-performance hyd..
GL
06/24Hexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use ..
GL
06/24Hexagon Digital Wave's proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission technology approved for use ..
GL
06/16Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE B..
GL
06/16Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE B..
AQ
06/10HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06/10HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06/01Hexagon Digital Wave announces new President
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 647 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2022 -361 M -36,7 M -36,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 835 M 592 M 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,04 NOK
Average target price 42,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-11.30%592
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.55%50 737
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.90%34 387
FANUC CORPORATION-7.63%31 646
SANDVIK AB-30.32%21 618
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.46%21 237