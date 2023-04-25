Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:12 2023-04-24 am EDT
31.42 NOK   +0.51%
01:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Results for the fourth quarter 2022
GL
04/19Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen storage systems in Kelowna, Canada
GL
04/18Hexagon Purus and Panasonic Energy sign multi-year supply agreement for battery cells in North America
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2022

04/25/2023 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Q4 2022 highlights:

  • Revenue grew 44% year over year to NOK 372 million, driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution applications.
  • Full year revenue grew by 90% from NOK 508 million to NOK 964 million.
  • Exited the quarter with total backlog of approximately NOK 1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Hexagon Purus Group generated NOK 372 (259) million in revenue and recorded operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK -109(-61) million. Revenue growth of 44% was driven primarily by driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution.  

Reported revenue for the twelve months of 2022 grew 90% to NOK 964 (508) million, mainly driven by increased sales in hydrogen distribution as well as rail applications, while EBITDA was NOK -406 (-272) million.

Continued investments in personnel and infrastructure to support and accelerate Hexagon Purus' future growth drive negative profitability.

Other key developments in Q4 2022:

  • Received total orders in 2022 worth approximately EUR 67 million for infrastructure applications such as hydrogen distribution systems and mobile hydrogen refueling from various customers.
  • Entered into commercial cooperation with Lhyfe, a leading producer of green and renewable hydrogen, for hydrogen distribution modules in Europe.
  • Selected by CaetanoBus as preferred supplier of high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems for serially produced fuel cell transit buses. The estimated potential value over the lifetime of the frame agreement was approximately EUR 35 million.
  • Received first order for 2024 to deliver hydrogen distribution systems to Hypion in Germany. The value of the order was approximately EUR 2.2 million.
  • Hexagon Purus Maritime received its first purchase order for a hydrogen fuel storage system for Moen Marin, the world’s largest supplier of service boats to the aquaculture industry.    


For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
01:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Results for the fourth quarter 2022
GL
04/19Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen sto..
GL
04/18Hexagon Purus and Panasonic Energy sign multi-year supply agreement for battery cells i..
GL
04/05Hexagon Agility to supply Manaseer Oil & Gas Mobile Pipeline® for first compressed natu..
GL
04/05Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares
GL
04/05Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares
GL
04/03Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade - settlement of PSUs
GL
04/03Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade - settlement of PSUs
GL
03/31Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
03/31Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 966 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2023 -452 M -42,8 M -42,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 470 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 303 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 711
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,42 NOK
Average target price 40,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Hans Peter Havdal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA14.67%596
ATLAS COPCO AB5.56%59 478
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.24%41 148
FANUC CORPORATION17.02%32 937
SANDVIK AB14.23%26 176
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.08%23 590
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer