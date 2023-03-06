Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:10 2023-03-06 am EST
39.00 NOK   -1.22%
11:01aHexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer
GL
11:00aHexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03/02Hexagon Composites Asa : Initiation of share buyback program to fulfil incentive programs obligations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer

03/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
(Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, announces that Dilip Warrier, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is transitioning to the new role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects with immediate effect. In his new role, Dilip will focus his efforts on high impact projects of strategic value to the company globally.

“Dilip has been an integral part of the development of Hexagon Purus.  He played a crucial role in taking the company public and guiding us through the rapid growth that has seen us go from less than NOK 200 million in revenue in 2020, to over NOK 900 million in 2022. I am grateful for Dilip’s many contributions and leadership through this phase of Hexagon Purus’ journey”, says Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus.

“Concurrently, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Alam, currently SVP Corporate Development, as the new CFO of Hexagon Purus, effective March 6th. Salman has played an essential role in most corporate initiatives, including leading the negotiations of the recently announced investment and new strategic alliance agreement with Mitsui & Co.”

Salman Alam joined Hexagon Purus in 2020 as VP Corporate Development and was promoted to SVP Corporate Development in April 2022. Salman has broad international experience within financial services, including from investment banking and M&A at Goldman Sachs and equity research at Carnegie Investment Bank. Salman holds a BSc in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Contacts

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus 
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com 

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Financials
Sales 2022 4 827 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2022 -373 M -35,8 M -35,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 934 M 760 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,48 NOK
Average target price 40,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Kristine Landmark Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA44.09%760
ATLAS COPCO AB1.79%56 129
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.66%46 157
FANUC CORPORATION21.07%33 597
SANDVIK AB18.10%26 572
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.82%24 083