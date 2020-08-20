Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus enters Northeast Asian market for hydrogen-powered passenger cars – joining the drive toward zero-emission transportation in the region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 02:55am EDT

A key automotive leader for Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCEVs) in Northeast Asia has nominated Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, for the serial supply of composite cylinders for their current zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric SUV. Hexagon Purus‘ cylinders will be installed in the vehicle model starting by 2022.

The scope of the nomination is over a two-year period with an estimated sales value of 25 million Euro. The nomination also positions Hexagon Purus for further projects within a large range of vehicle applications with this OEM. The supply contract is subject to final negotiations of terms and conditions. 

About the market

Northeast Asia is among the largest automotive markets in the world in terms of size. Today the region dominates the global hydrogen economy with hydrogen cars, charging stations and fuel cell applications.

The shift to zero emissions vehicles is driven by the desire to improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as to support energy independence. 

Driving energy transformation

“The push for decarbonization is gaining momentum. We see game-changing market opportunities and we are mobilizing to accelerate the development of zero emission mobility solutions.” says Morten Holum, President Hexagon Purus. “Our extensive experience in Type 4 cylinder technology and deep systems understanding makes us well-prepared to meet the accelerated demand we expect for zero-emissions solutions.”

“Northeast Asia is among the leading regions in the world promoting hydrogen energy. We are excited about this opportunity to engage in the region and support efforts to drive energy transformation,” says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hexagon Purus. “Hydrogen is the main focus of Hexagon Purus. We are pleased to become an approved supplier to a major OEM in this large market, and to bring our leading Type 4 cylinder technology to a new innovative collaboration.”

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in a wide range of applications and can be easily stored on a large scale. Hexagon’s lightweight, durable all-composite pressure cylinders enable OEM’s to scale up their fuel cell vehicle production in a cost-competitive way.

Timing

The first prototypes of the 700 bar high-pressure cylinders are due to be delivered by the end of this year.

Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com 

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and aerospace.  

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
02:55aHexagon Purus enters Northeast Asian market for hydrogen-powered passenger ca..
GL
08/19Hexagon to transfer CNG LDV to its g-mobility business – establishing H..
GL
08/13HEXAGON COMPOSITES : 2Q 2020 Presentation
PU
08/12HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Q2 2020 Report
PU
08/12Agility Secures Over $8M USD to Expand Anheuser-Busch CNG Fleet
GL
08/12HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2020
GL
07/29Hexagon Purus to produce high-performance cylinders for a major new aerospace..
GL
07/29HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – Restricted Stoc..
AQ
07/29HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Restricted Stock Unit..
AQ
07/29HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – Restricted Stoc..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 217 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2020 0,82 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2020 1 405 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 16 333x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 889 M 1 004 M 997 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,50 NOK
Last Close Price 49,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA34.80%1 004
BALL CORPORATION17.33%24 780
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.2.67%9 877
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-12.67%9 536
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%7 042
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-8.04%6 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group