  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hexagon Energy Materials Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXG   AU000000HXG7

HEXAGON ENERGY MATERIALS LIMITED

(HXG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Energy Materials : Western Australian Blue Ammonia Project

03/06/2022 | 04:29pm EST
ersonal use only

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd

Hexagon's Western Australian

Blue Ammonia Project (WAH2)

7 March 2022

© 2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited (ASX:HXG)

Important Notices

onlyDISCLAIMER

The purpose of this presentation is to provide background information to assist in obtaining a general understanding of the Company's proposals and objectives. This presentation may contain some references to forecasts, estimates, assumptions and other forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations, estimates and forecast outcomes are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that they will be achieved. They may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that are subject to risk factors associated with the nature of the business, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. This presentation is not to be considered as a recommendation by the Company or any of its subsidiaries, directors, officers, affiliates, associates or representatives that any person invest in its securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each potential investor. Investors should make and rely upon their own enquires and assessments before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities. If you are unclear in relation to any matter or you have any questions, you should seek advice from an accountant or financial adviser.

All references to dollars ($) in this presentation are to Australian dollars, unless annotated otherwise e.g. US$ for USD.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are outside the control of Hexagon Energy Materials Limited.

useActual values, results, interpretations or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward-looking statements in the presentation as they

are r levant only at or near the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and ASX Listing Rules, Hexagon Energy Materials Limited does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward- looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company. It contains background information about the Company, current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. While steps have been taken to assess all information contained herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied is made to its fairness, accuracy, correctness completeness or adequacy. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. The presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. The presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with legal requirements applicable in s ch jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply to their own jurisdiction as a failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs; and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or

political developments.

ersonal

To the fullest extent of the law, Hexagon Energy Materials Limited, its officers, employees, agents, and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information,

st tements, opinion, estimates, forecasts, or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from the presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors

©2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited. All rights reserved. www.hxgenergymaterials.com.au

Hexagon's WAH2 Project.

2

© 2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited (ASX:HXG)

Hexagon's corporate strategy

Hexagon is a future energy (Clean Hydrogen) and future energy materials (Ni-Cu-PGE & Graphite) company

Assets/ProjectsCommodityValue Creation

Historic

only

Halls Creek

Gold

Farm In Agreements

Gold - Base Metals - PGE

($ Upfront / $ Exploration / Skills)

Future Energy Materials

South Star Battery Metals Earn In Option

Ceylon (USA)

Graphite

use

($ Exploration /Project Development Skills/ Focus)

Graphite

Graphite

Green Critical Minerals (Graphite Mineral

Rights) Earn In Agreement

McIntosh

($ Upfront / $ Exploration/ Skills / Focus)

Leverage Technical & Commercial Alliances

Graphite - Nickel -

ersonal

Copper - PGE

Nickel-Copper-PGEs

Ni-Cu-PGE 2022 Drilling

Clean Hydrogen

Hydrogen (Ammonia)

Northern Australia - WA focus, NT.

Blue to Green

Future Energy

Core Focus

Hexagon's WAH2 Project.

© 2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited (ASX:HXG)

In Progress

Dec. 2021

Feb. 2022

Planned for April-Sept.

2022

Pedirka PFS Completed Feb. 2022

3

Hexagon's Clean Hydrogen strategy

use only

ersonal

Hexagon's WAH2

Project

Growth

Build a portfolio of large

scale projects that

commercially deliver into the

emerging clean Hydrogen markets.

Risk Management

Use proven-at-scale technologies to deliver on time and budget with guaranteed, sustained operational performance over the shortest possible development timeframe.

Cost Leadership

Lowest possible cost (Total life of project CapEx and OpEx).

Establish a Market position early … Learn and Build

Value creation for shareholders through early participation in the large, global,

emerging clean Hydrogen market.

4

© 2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited (ASX:HXG)

Contents

1 Executive Summary

only

2

Western Australian Hydrogen Project (WAH2) -

use

Progress made on key components

3 Moving Forward

Hexagon's WAH2 Project.

5

ersonal

© 2022 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited (ASX:HXG)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hexagon Resources Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,81 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2021 5,02 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Merrill Gray Managing Director & Director
Lianne Grove Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Charles Bernard Francis Whitfield Non-Executive Chairman
Garry Plowright Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Edward Gregory Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON ENERGY MATERIALS LIMITED-24.00%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437