Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Purus ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:03 2023-04-25 am EDT
21.50 NOK   -2.27%
10:31aHexagon Purus Asa : Annual Report 2022
GL
10:30aHexagon Purus Asa : Annual Report 2022
AQ
02:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2023 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2022

04/25/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Oslo, 25 April 2023) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's annual report for 2022.

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2022 (PDF and European Single Electronic Format). The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


All news about HEXAGON PURUS ASA
10:31aHexagon Purus Asa : Annual Report 2022
GL
10:30aHexagon Purus Asa : Annual Report 2022
AQ
02:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2023 results
GL
01:01aHexagon Purus Asa : Results for the fourth quarter 2022
GL
01:00aHexagon Purus Asa : Results for the fourth quarter 2022
AQ
04/19Hexagon Purus Opens New Facility in Canada
MT
04/19Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen sto..
AQ
04/19Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen sto..
GL
04/19Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen sto..
AQ
04/18Hexagon Purus Unit Strikes Battery Cells Supply Deal With Panasonic Energy
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 947 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net income 2022 -451 M -42,7 M -42,7 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 090 M 576 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,00 NOK
Average target price 36,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Salman Alam Vice President-Development
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA6.28%576
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%60 123
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.24%41 425
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.20.47%33 901
SMC CORPORATION23.32%32 893
FANUC CORPORATION16.76%32 841
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer