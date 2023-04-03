Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Purus ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:16 2023-04-03 am EDT
23.45 NOK   -10.15%
04:41pHexagon Purus Asa : Award of restricted share units and performance share units - notification of trade
GL
04:40pHexagon Purus Asa : Award of restricted share units and performance share units - notification of trade
AQ
03/29Hexagon Purus Asa : Approval and publication of prospectus and admission to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main market
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA: Award of restricted share units and performance share units - notification of trade

04/03/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Hexagon Purus ASA ("Purus" or "the Group") has decided to provisionally award up to 132,702 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and 1,804,312 Performance Share Units ("PSUs", collectively, the "Units") which may result in an award of maximum 3,741,326 shares to executive management and other leading employees of the Group under the 2023 Long-Term Incentive Program (the "LTIP").

The purpose of the program is to align the interests of the participants with those of the Company's shareholders. The number of shares the participants may receive under the PSUs depends on the share price development of the Purus share and is capped at 3,608,624 shares. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive up to two shares in the Company, and each vested RSU will give the holder the right to receive up to one share in the Company. All Units have an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).

The awards are in accordance with the Board of Directors' remuneration policy for executive management. The Units are non-transferable and will vest in March 2026 (one year after the 2022 LTIP), subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions.

Of the grants, 631,500 Units were granted to PDMRs, as further specified in the attached form.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 947 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2022 -451 M -43,7 M -43,7 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 491 M 630 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 66,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,45 NOK
Average target price 36,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Salman Alam Vice President-Development
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA26.09%691
BELIMO HOLDING AG0.23%5 943
ROTORK PLC2.67%3 345
MCPHY ENERGY5.61%391
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.32.38%312
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ3.36%38
