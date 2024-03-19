(Oslo, 19 March 2024) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's Integrated Annual Report for 2023.

2023 represents the inaugural integrated annual report for Hexagon Purus, bringing together financial and sustainability reporting into a combined document, recognizing the significance of sustainability to our operational and financial performance.

Please find attached the Integrated Annual Report for 2023 (PDF and European Single Electronic Format). The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com .

For more information:

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments