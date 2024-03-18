The long term incentive plan of December 2020 (the "2020 LTIP") for Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") vested upon approval of the 2023 annual financial statements. Consequently, the Company's board of directors, has resolved to issue in total 909,742 new shares to the entitled employees pursuant to the authorization to issue shares granted on 25 May 2023.



Following registration of the share issue, the Company's registered share capital will be NOK 27,770,719.80, divided into 277,709,198 shares, each having a face value of NOK 0.10.

541,242 of the new shares were issues to PDMRs, as further specified in the attached forms.

For additional information, please contact:

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus:

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment