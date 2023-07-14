Reference is made to Hexagon Composites ASA’s stock exchange announcement on 29 June 2023 regarding distribution of Hexagon Purus ASA shares as dividend in kind.

The distribution of 69,196,845 Hexagon Purus ASA shares to Hexagon Composites ASA’s shareholders is taking place 14 July 2023. From this date, Hexagon Composites ASA’s will own a total of 106,296,223 shares in Hexagon Purus ASA, representing 38,4% of the total outstanding shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



