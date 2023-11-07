Hexagon Purus ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Hexagon Purus ASA reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was NOK 378.87 million compared to NOK 222.04 million a year ago. Revenue was NOK 380.45 million compared to NOK 222.37 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 192.66 million compared to NOK 66.25 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.7 compared to NOK 0.27 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.7 compared to NOK 0.27 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was NOK 949.85 million compared to NOK 590.99 million a year ago. Revenue was NOK 954 million compared to NOK 591.53 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 491.62 million compared to NOK 308.96 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 1.78 compared to NOK 1.2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 1.78 compared to NOK 1.2 a year ago.