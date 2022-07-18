Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Hexagon Purus ASA
  News
  Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
24.54 NOK   -3.31%
Hexagon Purus ASA: Resignation of board member

07/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
(Oslo, 18 July 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus” or “the Company”) today announces that Jannicke Hilland has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hilland has seen a need to limit her number of board memberships due to the overall workload.

Ms. Hilland’s extensive knowledge of the renewable energy sector has been highly valuable to Hexagon Purus, and the Company has greatly appreciated her contributions.

“It has been a great pleasure to be a part of the Hexagon Purus Board of Directors, and to support the Company’s leading market position in the zero-emission mobility market, and I am confident in the Company’s continued success”, says Ms. Hilland.

Hexagon Purus will commence the process of nominating a successor.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2022 901 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net income 2022 -464 M -45,7 M -45,7 M
Net cash 2022 120 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 338 M 624 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,54 NOK
Average target price 39,20 NOK
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Warrier Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Jannicke Hilland Director
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA13.61%624
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.67%45 204
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 882
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 117
SMC CORPORATION-22.28%28 450
FASTENAL COMPANY-25.01%27 607