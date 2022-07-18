Hexagon Purus ASA: Resignation of board member

(Oslo, 18 July 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus” or “the Company”) today announces that Jannicke Hilland has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hilland has seen a need to limit her number of board memberships due to the overall workload.

Ms. Hilland’s extensive knowledge of the renewable energy sector has been highly valuable to Hexagon Purus, and the Company has greatly appreciated her contributions.

“It has been a great pleasure to be a part of the Hexagon Purus Board of Directors, and to support the Company’s leading market position in the zero-emission mobility market, and I am confident in the Company’s continued success”, says Ms. Hilland.

Hexagon Purus will commence the process of nominating a successor.

