  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Purus ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:09:25 2023-03-08 am EST
28.02 NOK   -0.85%
04:56aHexagon Purus Asa : Share capital increase registered
GL
04:55aHexagon Purus Asa : Share capital increase registered
AQ
03/06Hexagon Purus CFO Appointed to New Role; New Finance Chief Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

03/08/2023 | 04:56am EST
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 1 March 2023 regarding the issue of 18,518,519 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 27,679,745.60 divided on 276,797,456 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 per share.

For additional information, please contact:

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2022 962 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net income 2022 -451 M -42,3 M -42,3 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 822 M 733 M 733 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,26 NOK
Average target price 36,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Warrier Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA36.52%733
BELIMO HOLDING AG2.05%5 924
ROTORK PLC4.76%3 359
MCPHY ENERGY4.34%389
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.19%295
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ8.00%39