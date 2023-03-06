Hexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer

(Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, announces that Dilip Warrier, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is transitioning to the new role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects with immediate effect. In his new role, Dilip will focus his efforts on high impact projects of strategic value to the company globally.

“Dilip has been an integral part of the development of Hexagon Purus. He played a crucial role in taking the company public and guiding us through the rapid growth that has seen us go from less than NOK 200 million in revenue in 2020, to over NOK 900 million in 2022. I am grateful for Dilip’s many contributions and leadership through this phase of Hexagon Purus’ journey”, says Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus.

“Concurrently, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Alam, currently SVP Corporate Development, as the new CFO of Hexagon Purus, effective March 6th. Salman has played an essential role in most corporate initiatives, including leading the negotiations of the recently announced investment and new strategic alliance agreement with Mitsui & Co.”

Salman Alam joined Hexagon Purus in 2020 as VP Corporate Development and was promoted to SVP Corporate Development in April 2022. Salman has broad international experience within financial services, including from investment banking and M&A at Goldman Sachs and equity research at Carnegie Investment Bank. Salman holds a BSc in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Contacts

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

