Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Purus ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:26 2023-03-06 am EST
28.82 NOK   -3.55%
11:01aHexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR notification in connection with share lending
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR notification in connection with share lending
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer

03/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, announces that Dilip Warrier, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is transitioning to the new role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects with immediate effect. In his new role, Dilip will focus his efforts on high impact projects of strategic value to the company globally.

“Dilip has been an integral part of the development of Hexagon Purus.  He played a crucial role in taking the company public and guiding us through the rapid growth that has seen us go from less than NOK 200 million in revenue in 2020, to over NOK 900 million in 2022. I am grateful for Dilip’s many contributions and leadership through this phase of Hexagon Purus’ journey”, says Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus.

“Concurrently, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Alam, currently SVP Corporate Development, as the new CFO of Hexagon Purus, effective March 6th. Salman has played an essential role in most corporate initiatives, including leading the negotiations of the recently announced investment and new strategic alliance agreement with Mitsui & Co.”

Salman Alam joined Hexagon Purus in 2020 as VP Corporate Development and was promoted to SVP Corporate Development in April 2022. Salman has broad international experience within financial services, including from investment banking and M&A at Goldman Sachs and equity research at Carnegie Investment Bank. Salman holds a BSc in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Contacts

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus 
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com 

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about HEXAGON PURUS ASA
11:01aHexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR notification in connection with share lending
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR notification in connection with share lending
AQ
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA - Key information relating to subsequent offering
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus ASA - Key information relating to subsequent offering
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus Asa : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
03/02Hexagon Purus Asa : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
03/02Hexagon Purus Raises NOK1.3 Billion Ahead of Oslo Stock Exchange Up-listing
MT
03/01Hexagon Purus ASA – Capital raise successfully completed
GL
03/01Mitsui Agrees Investment of Up to NOK2 Billion in Hexagon Purus
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 962 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2022 -451 M -43,2 M -43,2 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 271 M 793 M 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,88 NOK
Average target price 36,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Warrier Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA44.35%793
BELIMO HOLDING AG12.05%6 460
ROTORK PLC6.52%3 360
MCPHY ENERGY7.78%389
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.22.38%286
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ8.80%39