    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR Notifications Following Private Placement (2/2)

02/16/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Reference is made to the announcement of 15 February 2022 by Hexagon Purus ASA (the “Company”) regarding the completion of a private placement (the “Private Placement”). The Company has received notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close associates following the Private Placement. The notifications concern subscriptions in the Private Placement and a share lending arrangement, and are attached hereto.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 995 09 930 | morten.holum@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 415 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net income 2021 -381 M -42,9 M -42,9 M
Net cash 2021 125 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 992 M 673 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,85 NOK
Average target price 42,80 NOK
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Warrier Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Jannicke Hilland Director
Karen Romer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA15.02%652
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.34%64 620
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.70%39 358
FANUC CORPORATION-6.21%37 916
SMC CORPORATION-15.69%37 368
SANDVIK AB-4.95%32 487