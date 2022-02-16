Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR Notifications Following Private Placement (2/2)

Reference is made to the announcement of 15 February 2022 by Hexagon Purus ASA (the “Company”) regarding the completion of a private placement (the “Private Placement”). The Company has received notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close associates following the Private Placement. The notifications concern subscriptions in the Private Placement and a share lending arrangement, and are attached hereto.
