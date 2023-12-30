Hexagon Purus has extended its existing framework agreement (announced 14 October 2022) with a leading European producer of green hydrogen for delivery of hydrogen distribution systems. The framework agreement is extended to now also cover the delivery of hydrogen distribution systems for 2024. Hexagon Purus' hydrogen distribution systems with its type 4 hydrogen cylinders will be used to deliver green hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications in Europe. The minimum value of the framework agreement is approximately EUR 17 million.

Delivery of the hydrogen systems, which will be manufactured in Hexagon Purus' facility in Weeze, Germany, is scheduled from First Quarter 2024 to Fourth Quarter 2024.