  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Purus ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPUR   NO0010904923

HEXAGON PURUS ASA

(HPUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:46 2022-10-14 am EDT
18.86 NOK   +8.02%
07:35aHexagon Purus enters into framework agreement to deliver hydrogen distribution systems in Europe
AQ
09/19Hexagon Purus ASA(OB:HPUR) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16Hexagon Purus Unit Bags $6 Million Polish Order for Hydrogen Distribution Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus enters into framework agreement to deliver hydrogen distribution systems in Europe

10/14/2022 | 07:36am EDT
(Oslo, Norway, 14 October 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Wystrach GmbH, a leading hydrogen systems supplier, has secured a framework agreement for delivery of hydrogen distribution systems to a leading European producer of green hydrogen.

Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen distribution systems including its type 4 hydrogen cylinders will be used to deliver hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications in Europe. The minimum value of the framework agreement is approximately EUR 9.7 million (approximately NOK 97 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

“We are currently experiencing strong commercial momentum within our hydrogen distribution business following the recent push from European authorities to reduce emissions and increase energy security”, says Michael Kleschinski, EVP of Hexagon Purus. “We are very happy to play an important part in supporting European authorities’ ambitious growth plan for hydrogen adoption”.  

About the market

The industrial and mobility sectors are accountable for close to 50% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in “hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in industrial processes and mobility is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, more than 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

Delivery of the hydrogen systems is scheduled from Q4 2022 to Q4 2023.  

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2022 905 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net income 2022 -503 M -47,4 M -47,4 M
Net cash 2022 172 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 510 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Purus ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON PURUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,46 NOK
Average target price 39,20 NOK
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Morten Lie Holum President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Warrier Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Engeset Chairman
Karen Romer Director
Richard Rashilla Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON PURUS ASA-19.17%425
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.13%43 713
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.53%33 292
FASTENAL COMPANY-28.71%26 799
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-2.32%26 371
FANUC CORPORATION-17.95%25 997