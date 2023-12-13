(Oslo, 13 December 2023) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received an order for hydrogen distribution systems from a leading global industrial gas company in the UK. Each system will be able to transport more than 1 ton of hydrogen. The value of the order is approximately EUR 3 million.

Hexagon Purus' hydrogen distribution systems, including type 4 hydrogen cylinders, now have dual approval for industrial and mobility applications in the UK and Europe. This follows the UK's departure from the EU and new regulatory requirements in the UK for hydrogen cylinder storage. The systems will carry the UK "Rho" mark, indicating conformity with UK standards, and will also retain the "Pi" mark for use in Europe.

"Our distribution systems are ideal to transport hydrogen from production sites to either industrial clients or hydrogen filling stations for mobile applications, allowing for high payloads and reducing total cost of ownership for our customers. With the dual approval we enable our customer to operate the units also outside of UK, for example in Ireland or mainland Europe." says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hydrogen Infrastructure & Mobility of Hexagon Purus. "This is the first time that our distribution systems are now approved for both the European and UK markets, giving our long-standing customer the flexibility to use our hydrogen distribution systems wherever they are needed".

About the market

The industrial and mobility sectors account for close to 50% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has an important role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. Hexagon Purus' type 4 based hydrogen distribution system is the preferred technology for bulk distribution of hydrogen offering the highest capacity and the lowest total cost of ownership compared to traditional steel tube trailers. Making green hydrogen available for use in industrial processes and mobility is critical to reduce carbon emissions, and hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

Delivery of the hydrogen systems is scheduled for 2025.

For more information:

Eli Turander, Global Communication Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.