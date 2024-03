HEXAOM is France's No. 1 builder of individual homes in various areas (land purchased separately by the customer). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction, renovation and sales of individual and collective housing (96.8%): notably under the national names of Maisons France Confort, Maisons Balency and Maisons de Manon and the regional names of Maisons de l'Avenir, OC R'sidences, Maisons Berval, Maisons Horizon, Azur & Construction and Maisons C?te Atlantique. Moreover, the group offers small-plan sales operations (from 2 to 20 houses for which the transfer of ownership occurs gradually by accession as work advances); - services (3.2%): moving, tele-surveillance, interior and exterior decorating, etc. At the end of 2022, homes were being marketed through more than 400 commercial offices located in France.

Sector Homebuilding