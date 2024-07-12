Hexaom: a new offer for professionals
This offer is aimed at companies, local authorities, investors and project developers wishing to build or renovate buildings for public use, such as micro-care centers, co-living spaces for seniors, offices or doctors' surgeries.
HexaPro will be deployed in all the Group's construction and renovation entities, with numerous references available throughout France. A dedicated team will be present at every stage of the investment project.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction