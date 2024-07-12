Hexaom: a new offer for professionals

Hexaom now offers a new turnkey service package for professionals under the HexaPro brand, 'thanks to its century of experience, its financial stability and its excellent relations with local authorities'.



This offer is aimed at companies, local authorities, investors and project developers wishing to build or renovate buildings for public use, such as micro-care centers, co-living spaces for seniors, offices or doctors' surgeries.



HexaPro will be deployed in all the Group's construction and renovation entities, with numerous references available throughout France. A dedicated team will be present at every stage of the investment project.



