Hexaom: sales down 2.4% in Q4

February 07, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST Share

Hexaom reports sales of €260 million for the 4th quarter, down 2.4% on the same period a year earlier.

Nevertheless, over the full 2023 financial year, sales will come in at 1,016 ME, up 5.4% on 2022.



The Group confirms an improvement in operating profitability over the past year as a whole.



In 2024, based on the trend in order intake over the past 18 months, the Group anticipates a decline in production of around 25 to 30%.



The Group believes it is 'one of the best equipped players to weather

this complex market cycle, seize the opportunities that will arise and consolidate its positions in each of its businesses'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.