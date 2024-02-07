Hexaom: sales down 2.4% in Q4
Nevertheless, over the full 2023 financial year, sales will come in at 1,016 ME, up 5.4% on 2022.
The Group confirms an improvement in operating profitability over the past year as a whole.
In 2024, based on the trend in order intake over the past 18 months, the Group anticipates a decline in production of around 25 to 30%.
The Group believes it is 'one of the best equipped players to weather
this complex market cycle, seize the opportunities that will arise and consolidate its positions in each of its businesses'.
