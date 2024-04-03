Press release

April 3, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Shareholder agrees to issue call options to Hexatronic’s proposed Chairman of the Board

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has been informed that shareholder Accendo Capital SICAV RAIF (“Accendo”) has undertaken to issue 200,000 call options in Hexatronic to Magnus Nicolin, proposed Chairman of Hexatronic's Board.

The call options are being issued on market terms according to the Black-Scholes pricing model and correspond to 200,000 shares at an exercise price of SEK 39.41 per share and can be exercised during a period of one year starting on February 27, 2026. A prerequisite for the call options to be issued is that Magnus Nicolin is elected Chairman of the Board at Hexatronic's annual general meeting on May 7, 2024. The call options will not dilute the holdings of other shareholders and do not entail any costs for Hexatronic.

Today, Accendo owns approximately 12.2 million shares in Hexatronic, corresponding to approximately 6% of the shares and votes.

Gothenburg, April 3, 2024

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.00 pm CEST on April 3, 2024. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

