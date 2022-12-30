Press release

December 30, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces change in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) have changed because of a share conversion of 606 302 shares of series C to 606 302 ordinary shares. As a result, the number of votes has increase with 545,672. The share conversion was carried out due to the completion of the incentive programs for senior executives and other certain employees introduced at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019.

As of December 30, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 205,062,579, whereof 203,026,610 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 203,026,610 votes, and 2,035,969 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 203,597 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,050,625.79. The company holds all shares of series C.

Gothenburg, December 30, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on December 30, 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

