Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-12-30 am EST
141.55 SEK   -0.25%
11:30aHexatronic Group AB (publ) announces change in number of shares and votes
AQ
12/22Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS
GL
12/22Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces change in number of shares and votes

12/30/2022 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
December 30, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces change in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) have changed because of a share conversion of 606 302 shares of series C to 606 302 ordinary shares. As a result, the number of votes has increase with 545,672. The share conversion was carried out due to the completion of the incentive programs for senior executives and other certain employees introduced at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019.

As of December 30, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 205,062,579, whereof 203,026,610 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 203,026,610 votes, and 2,035,969 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 203,597 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,050,625.79. The company holds all shares of series C.

Gothenburg, December 30, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on December 30, 2022.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


All news about HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
11:30aHexatronic Group AB (publ) announces change in number of shares and votes
AQ
12/22Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS
GL
12/22Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS
AQ
12/16Hexatronic Group Lands EUR20 Million Contract With Sweden's Eltel
MT
12/16Hexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR
GL
12/16Hexatronic Group AB Signs Agreement with Eltel in Finland to Value of EUR 20 Million
CI
12/01Swedish Fiber Technology Group Hexatronic Closes Purchase Of South Korea's KNET
MT
12/01Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET
GL
12/01Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET
AQ
12/01Hexatronic Group AB (OM:HTRO) acquired K-Net Co.,Ltd. from Seo S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 505 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2022 746 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 516 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 28 723 M 2 747 M 2 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 141,90 SEK
Average target price 151,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Olov Larsson Lyon Chief Executive Officer
Pernilla Linden Chief Financial Officer
Anders Sven Roland Persson Chairman
Tomas Jendel Chief Technology Officer
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)40.77%2 747
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.62%93 852
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-22.59%79 007
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.88%62 578
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.65%56 987
AMETEK, INC.-5.90%32 237