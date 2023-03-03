Advanced search
    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-03-03 am EST
127.10 SEK   +0.36%
05:01pHexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable
GL
05:00pHexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable
AQ
02/13Hexatronic - Strong Momentum Continues
AQ
Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

03/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Press release
March 3, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Hexatronic") has today, March 3, 2023, completed the previously announced acquisition of Rochester Cable – one of the main designers and manufacturers of harsh environment electro-optical cables in the U.S., from TE Connectivity Corporation. The acquisition was announced October 3, 2022, and we have received regulatory approval.

The acquisition broadens Hexatronic’s offering within fiber optic submarine communication cables to include dynamic working cables that can transmit both data and power.

The acquisition includes all business activities, land, and buildings, including manufacturing facilities.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a senior bank loan.

Gothenburg, March 3, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:00 CET on March 3, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 6 520 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 747 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 572 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 25 835 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 696
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Olov Larsson Lyon Chief Executive Officer
Pernilla Linden Chief Financial Officer
Anders Sven Roland Persson Chairman
Tomas Jendel Chief Technology Officer
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)-10.53%2 447
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.66%104 530
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.11%90 307
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.76%69 710
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.76%47 883
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)17.59%35 850