  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  06:59:40 2023-05-17 am EDT
65.94 SEK   -9.97%
01:01pHexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023
GL
01:00pHexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023
AQ
03:49aHexatronic Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

05/17/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Press release
May 17, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

Hexatronic Group AB (publ):s ("Hexatronic") board of directors has initiated the share savings program LTIP 2023, which was adopted by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023. This means that the participants in the program have started buying shares, known as savings shares, which are a requirement for their participation in the program. The participants in LTIP 2023 who are members of the senior executive team in Hexatronic will report their trading activities to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) in accordance with applicable regulations.

Gothenburg, May 17, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 pm CEST on May 17, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 9 585 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2023 1 087 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2023 1 989 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,18%
Capitalization 14 870 M 1 428 M 1 422 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 951
Free-Float 87,3%
Technical analysis trends HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,24 SEK
Average target price 165,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Olov Larsson Lyon Chief Executive Officer
Pernilla Linden Chief Financial Officer
Anders Sven Roland Persson Chairman
Tomas Jendel Chief Technology Officer
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)-48.26%1 428
KEYENCE CORPORATION30.75%119 396
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.16%96 180
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.03%66 331
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.52%46 377
WEG S.A.2.93%33 853
