    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:16 2022-11-29 am EST
141.43 SEK   -6.50%
Hexatronic's CEO, deputy CEO, and two senior executives sell shares - Remain long-term shareholders

11/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
Press release
November 29, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic’s CEO, deputy CEO, and two senior executives sell shares - Remain long-term shareholders

Hexatronic Group AB ("Hexatronic") announced today that Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO, has sold 385,000 shares, Martin Åberg, deputy CEO, has sold 185,000 shares, Håkan Bäckström, CEO of the subsidiary Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, has sold 250,000 shares and Magnus Angermund, Head of Northern Europe, has sold 36,750 shares in Hexatronic.

The sales are made, among other things, to cover tax obligations from the just-ended long-term incentive plan (LTIP 2019).

Henrik Larsson Lyon, Håkan Bäckström, and Magnus Angermund have no plans to sell additional shares and intend to remain as long-term owners of Hexatronic. Martin Åberg may sell up to 60,000 additional shares, after which there are no plans to sell more.

Henrik Larsson Lyon owns 4,057,180 shares privately and Martin Åberg at least 48,867 shares privately, and 8,929,360 shares through part ownership in Chirp AB after the sales and completed long-term incentive plan - LTIP 2019. The sales thus correspond to less than 10% of the holdings for the respective person, and both remain therefore with large ownerships.

The transactions will be reported to the Financial Supervisory Authority per current regulations.

Gothenburg, November 29, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 29 November 2022. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


