  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:32 2023-06-09 am EDT
67.08 SEK   +2.82%
12:01pHexatronic's repurchase program is completed
GL
05/17Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023
GL
05/17Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexatronic's repurchase program is completed

06/09/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Press release
June 9, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic’s repurchase program is completed

Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Hexatronic") has repurchased all 1,200,000 of its own common stock covered by the repurchase program approved by the board. The primary purpose of the share repurchase program is to limit dilution resulting from the company's outstanding share-based incentive programs. Additionally, the repurchased shares may be utilized as a means of payment in potential future corporate acquisitions.

The repurchase took place during the period from May 22 to June 9, 2023, and has amounted to between 30 282 and 139 037 shares repurchased per day, which is a total of less than 6% of the average trading volume during the period and at most 8% for an individual day. The repurchase has been made at prices within the currently applicable price range on the stock exchange, which is continuously published by the exchange. The program is hereby completed as the maximum number of shares has been repurchased. The total amount for the repurchase was 80.4 MSEK with an average stock price of 67.0 SEK.

Gothenburg, June 9, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CEST on June 9, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


