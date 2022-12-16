Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-15 am EST
158.15 SEK   -1.49%
02:01aHexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR
GL
12/01Swedish Fiber Technology Group Hexatronic Closes Purchase Of South Korea's KNET
MT
12/01Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR

12/16/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
December 16, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) has today signed a 3-year strategic supply agreement with Eltel for the Finnish market, to a value of approximately 20 MEUR. The agreement covers the supply of Hexatronic’s air-blown fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions and field support services. Eltel will design and build FTTH networks for one of the leading operators in Finland.

Comments from the CEO

Hexatronic has been established in Finland for 8 years and with other Nordic countries considered to be part of our home market. The degree of maturity in the building of fiber networks in Finland is significantly lower than in both Sweden and Norway. Therefore, it is great to see that the Finnish market is now gaining momentum and has chosen to invest in a flexible air-blown fiber system.

We are very proud to have become a strategic system supplier to Eltel Finland and see the agreement, which is the single largest we have signed in Finland, as further confirmation of the strength of our system offering. In addition to the system, we will support Eltel with field support services to ensure high quality and a cost-efficient installation", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

Gothenburg, December 16, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 16, 2022. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


All news about HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
02:01aHexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR
GL
12/01Swedish Fiber Technology Group Hexatronic Closes Purchase Of South Korea's KNET
MT
12/01Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET
GL
12/01Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET
AQ
12/01Hexatronic Group AB (OM:HTRO) acquired K-Net Co.,Ltd. from Seo S..
CI
11/29Hexatronic's CEO, deputy CEO, and two senior executives sell shares - Remain long-term ..
GL
11/29Hexatronic's CEO, deputy CEO, and two senior executives sell shares - Remain long-term ..
AQ
11/29An unknown buyer acquired an unknown minority stake in Hexatronic Group AB from Henrik ..
CI
11/24Sweden's Hexatronic to Buy Microduct Solutions Provider KNET in $63 Million Deal
MT
11/24Hexatronic - US in Focus
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 505 M 630 M 630 M
Net income 2022 746 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 516 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,2x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 32 013 M 3 103 M 3 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 158,15 SEK
Average target price 151,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Olov Larsson Lyon Chief Executive Officer
Pernilla Linden Chief Financial Officer
Anders Sven Roland Persson Chairman
Tomas Jendel Chief Technology Officer
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)59.28%3 103
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.60%103 278
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.01%82 514
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.09%64 173
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.45%57 792
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.02%34 583