    HTRO   SE0018040677

HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(HTRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:10 2022-12-22 am EST
147.15 SEK   +0.17%
Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS
AQ
12/16Hexatronic Group Lands EUR20 Million Contract With Sweden's Eltel
MT
12/16Hexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR
GL
Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS

12/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
Press release
December 22, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ), has signed a 4-year Strategic Partner agreement with Grizzly Broadband in Montana, USA, to a value of over 15 MUSD. The agreement covers the full Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) system solution, site support and training. Grizzly Broadband will design, build and operate fiber-to-the-end user services throughout the state of Montana.

Comments from Hexatronic’s CEO

The US market is today Hexatronic’s largest market and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic system supplier to Grizzly Broadband. We see the agreement as additional proof of the strength of our FTTH offering where Grizzly Broadband values a complete end-to-end solution which is cost-effective, fast to market and provides the capacity and flexibility to build as you grow. We will also support Grizzly Broadband with technical site support and training to ensure a high-quality deployment process", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

Comments from Grizzly Broadband’s CEO

We selected Hexatronic based on their complete system value proposition. As partners, we are pleased with the total value that Hexatronic brings to us in system technology, training, engineering and installation expertise and supply chain support", says Jason Pond, CEO of Grizzly Broadband.

Gothenburg, December 22, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2 pm CET on December 22, 2022. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


