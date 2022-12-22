Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUS

Press release

December 22, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with Grizzly Broadband in the US to a value of over 15 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ), has signed a 4-year Strategic Partner agreement with Grizzly Broadband in Montana, USA, to a value of over 15 MUSD. The agreement covers the full Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) system solution, site support and training. Grizzly Broadband will design, build and operate fiber-to-the-end user services throughout the state of Montana.

Comments from Hexatronic’s CEO

“The US market is today Hexatronic’s largest market and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic system supplier to Grizzly Broadband. We see the agreement as additional proof of the strength of our FTTH offering where Grizzly Broadband values a complete end-to-end solution which is cost-effective, fast to market and provides the capacity and flexibility to build as you grow. We will also support Grizzly Broadband with technical site support and training to ensure a high-quality deployment process", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

Comments from Grizzly Broadband’s CEO

“We selected Hexatronic based on their complete system value proposition. As partners, we are pleased with the total value that Hexatronic brings to us in system technology, training, engineering and installation expertise and supply chain support", says Jason Pond, CEO of Grizzly Broadband.

Gothenburg, December 22, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

