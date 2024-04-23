Investor Briefing

April 2024

Risks, Uncertainties and Other Factors with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and

uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and its first quarter 2024 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.

2

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

HEXCEL (NYSE: HXL) - AT A GLANCE

  • Leader in markets undergoing secular growth
  • Broadest aerospace composite solution portfolio
  • #1 in aerospace composites - by sales & production capacity
  • 21 manufacturing sites | ~5,600 employees at 31-Dec-2023
  • High and numerous barriers to entry
  • Culture of continuous improvement | Operational Excellence

Composite Lightweighting

value proposition

  • Stronger and lighter than metals
  • Superior life cycle costs to metals
  • Reduces fuel use and emissions for transportation applications
  • Enables leading-edge product design

Markets

COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE

60%*

Wings, Fuselage

Secondary & Interior structures

Engines & Nacelles

SPACE & DEFENSE

30%*

Rotorcraft

Fixed Wing

Satellites & Launchers

INDUSTRIAL

10%*

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Recreation & Wind Energy

2023 SALES* | $1.8 billion

3

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

OUR HEXCEL PURPOSE

We propel the future of flight,

energy generation, transportation

and recreation through

excellence in advanced

material solutions

that create a better world for us all.

4

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

ADVANCED COMPOSITES

LEADERSHIP

  • INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
  • PROVEN EXECUTION
  • EXPANDING MARGINS ON MARKET RECOVERY
  • STRONG CASH GENERATION

Leading, sole source positions in key markets with high barriers to entry

Sustainable competitive advantage

Excellent customer relationships

Increasing share of long-termgrowth markets

Long history of creating shareholder value

5

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

COMPOSITES PENETRATION & GROWTH

60%+ ?

  • Continued secular penetration with each succeeding new aircraft platform
  • Fleet Replacement of legacy metal aircraft

Composite-rich aircraft (i.e. A350 & 787) are less than 7% of total global commercial fleet

HS, IM, Thermoplastics,

Late 2020s - early 2030s

Further metal substitution

50%+ Next-gen

Narrowbody

Intermediate Modulus (IM)

Carbon Fiber Prepregs

2010s

Fuselage & Wings

30%+ 787 A350

Intermediate Modulus (IM)

Carbon Fiber Prepregs

2010s+

Wings

~15%

777X

A220

~10%

Intermediate Modulus (IM)

Carbon Fiber Prepregs

Select Hexcel Shipsets

High Strength (HS) Carbon

2000s - 2010s

~5%

Engines & Nacelles

Fiber Prepregs

$4.5 - $5.0 million: A350 / A350F

Glass Prepregs

1990s - 2000s

A320

737

A330

$1.0 - $2.0 million: 787, A330neo, and 777/777X

Flaps/Ailerons, Landing gear

$0.2 - $0.5 million: A320neo, 737 MAX, A220 and

1970s - 1980s

doors

neo

MAX

neo

Large-cabin composite biz jets

Interior secondary structure

A320

A330

777

737

A310

767

6

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

UNRIVALED PRODUCT RANGE

Everything from carbon fibers, reinforcement fabrics, and resins to prepregs, honeycomb core, tooling materials and more . . .

from raw materials to fly-awayparts . . . Vertical Integration is a strength and a differentiator

CARBON FIBER

Aerospace-Grade

PAN

Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile

1. High modulus (high-performance applications)

precursor

2. Intermediate modulus (e.g. wings, fuselage, engines)

3. High strength (secondary structures)

WOVEN

REINFORCEMENTS

Leading weaver globally for aerospace and industrial. Produce non-crimp fabrics.

RESIN

SYSTEMS

Maximizing strength,

toughness and structural

performance

CARBON FIBER PREPREG

& TAPES

Woven or uni-directional carbon fiber that is pre-impregnated with resin

+

HONEYCOMB / ENGINEERED CORE

ENGINEERED PRODUCTS

Extensive variety of sizes. Value-add with noise reduction and

Structural assemblies using prepreg and shaped

coatings options. Sell in blocks/slices or engineered shapes.

Core for engine nacelles, inlets and helicopter blades

INDUSTRIAL PREPREG

3rd party glass or industrial-grade carbon fiber

Purchased 3rdparty fiber that is then woven and pre-

impregnated with proprietary resin systems

Stronger | stiffer | lightweight | fatigue resistant | corrosion resistant vs. metal

7

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

WE DELIVER WHAT OUR

CUSTOMERS WANT

Advanced composite solutions that are stronger, lighter and tougher - optimizing total life cycle costs

Carbon fiber is 5x stronger than aluminum

Carbon fiber is 30% lighter than aluminum

Our products are tougher, stiffer and more durable

Our products offer lower lifecycle

cost (operating & maintenance costs)

8

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

Lighter yet stronger than any comparable material in the world,

Hexcel advanced composites are turning the dream of cleaner, efficient,

and more sustainable flight and transportation into reality today.

No products made today will lead to greater fuel efficiency and improved aerodynamics with as much strength and durability as Hexcel carbon fiber, prepreg, honeycomb and engineered products.

Lightweight advanced composites are stronger, tougher, stiffer and more durable than comparable products, have a lower lifecycle cost, and are 30% lighter and 5 times stronger than aluminum.

Hexcel advanced composite materials play an essential role in enabling our customers to achieve their goals to optimize fuel consumption, lower emissions, reduce noise, and help sustain the planet for generations to come.

Hexcel is leading the transition to more lightweight, fuel-efficient transportation

9

©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

2030 SUSTAINABILTY TARGETS

2019 baseline; All environmental measures are intensity-based; Safety measure based on 200,000 worker hours

30%

30% reduction

greenhouse gas

emissions

30%

30% reduction

in waste to landfill

20%

20% reduction

in freshwater use

50%

50% reduction

in total recordable incident rate (TRIR)

Further reducing environmental footprint and enhancing safety culture

10 ©2024 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 15:22:10 UTC.