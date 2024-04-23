Investor Briefing
April 2024
Risks, Uncertainties and Other Factors with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and
uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and its first quarter 2024 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.
HEXCEL (NYSE: HXL) - AT A GLANCE
- Leader in markets undergoing secular growth
- Broadest aerospace composite solution portfolio
- #1 in aerospace composites - by sales & production capacity
- 21 manufacturing sites | ~5,600 employees at 31-Dec-2023
- High and numerous barriers to entry
- Culture of continuous improvement | Operational Excellence
Composite Lightweighting
value proposition
- Stronger and lighter than metals
- Superior life cycle costs to metals
- Reduces fuel use and emissions for transportation applications
- Enables leading-edge product design
Markets
COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE
60%*
Wings, Fuselage
Secondary & Interior structures
Engines & Nacelles
SPACE & DEFENSE
30%*
Rotorcraft
Fixed Wing
Satellites & Launchers
INDUSTRIAL
10%*
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Recreation & Wind Energy
2023 SALES* | $1.8 billion
OUR HEXCEL PURPOSE
We propel the future of flight,
energy generation, transportation
and recreation through
excellence in advanced
material solutions
that create a better world for us all.
ADVANCED COMPOSITES
LEADERSHIP
- INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
- PROVEN EXECUTION
- EXPANDING MARGINS ON MARKET RECOVERY
- STRONG CASH GENERATION
Leading, sole source positions in key markets with high barriers to entry
Sustainable competitive advantage
Excellent customer relationships
Increasing share of long-termgrowth markets
Long history of creating shareholder value
COMPOSITES PENETRATION & GROWTH
60%+ ?
- Continued secular penetration with each succeeding new aircraft platform
- Fleet Replacement of legacy metal aircraft
Composite-rich aircraft (i.e. A350 & 787) are less than 7% of total global commercial fleet
HS, IM, Thermoplastics,
Late 2020s - early 2030s
Further metal substitution
50%+ Next-gen
Narrowbody
Intermediate Modulus (IM)
Carbon Fiber Prepregs
2010s
Fuselage & Wings
30%+ 787 A350
Intermediate Modulus (IM)
Carbon Fiber Prepregs
2010s+
Wings
~15%
777X
A220
~10%
Intermediate Modulus (IM)
Carbon Fiber Prepregs
Select Hexcel Shipsets
High Strength (HS) Carbon
2000s - 2010s
~5%
Engines & Nacelles
Fiber Prepregs
$4.5 - $5.0 million: A350 / A350F
Glass Prepregs
1990s - 2000s
A320
737
A330
$1.0 - $2.0 million: 787, A330neo, and 777/777X
Flaps/Ailerons, Landing gear
$0.2 - $0.5 million: A320neo, 737 MAX, A220 and
1970s - 1980s
doors
neo
MAX
neo
Large-cabin composite biz jets
Interior secondary structure
A320
A330
777
737
A310
767
UNRIVALED PRODUCT RANGE
Everything from carbon fibers, reinforcement fabrics, and resins to prepregs, honeycomb core, tooling materials and more . . .
from raw materials to fly-awayparts . . . Vertical Integration is a strength and a differentiator
CARBON FIBER
Aerospace-Grade
PAN
Carbon Fiber
Polyacrylonitrile
1. High modulus (high-performance applications)
precursor
2. Intermediate modulus (e.g. wings, fuselage, engines)
3. High strength (secondary structures)
WOVEN
REINFORCEMENTS
Leading weaver globally for aerospace and industrial. Produce non-crimp fabrics.
RESIN
SYSTEMS
Maximizing strength,
toughness and structural
performance
CARBON FIBER PREPREG
& TAPES
Woven or uni-directional carbon fiber that is pre-impregnated with resin
+
HONEYCOMB / ENGINEERED CORE
ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
Extensive variety of sizes. Value-add with noise reduction and
Structural assemblies using prepreg and shaped
coatings options. Sell in blocks/slices or engineered shapes.
Core for engine nacelles, inlets and helicopter blades
INDUSTRIAL PREPREG
3rd party glass or industrial-grade carbon fiber
Purchased 3rdparty fiber that is then woven and pre-
impregnated with proprietary resin systems
Stronger | stiffer | lightweight | fatigue resistant | corrosion resistant vs. metal
WE DELIVER WHAT OUR
CUSTOMERS WANT
Advanced composite solutions that are stronger, lighter and tougher - optimizing total life cycle costs
Carbon fiber is 5x stronger than aluminum
Carbon fiber is 30% lighter than aluminum
Our products are tougher, stiffer and more durable
Our products offer lower lifecycle
cost (operating & maintenance costs)
Lighter yet stronger than any comparable material in the world,
Hexcel advanced composites are turning the dream of cleaner, efficient,
and more sustainable flight and transportation into reality today.
No products made today will lead to greater fuel efficiency and improved aerodynamics with as much strength and durability as Hexcel carbon fiber, prepreg, honeycomb and engineered products.
Lightweight advanced composites are stronger, tougher, stiffer and more durable than comparable products, have a lower lifecycle cost, and are 30% lighter and 5 times stronger than aluminum.
Hexcel advanced composite materials play an essential role in enabling our customers to achieve their goals to optimize fuel consumption, lower emissions, reduce noise, and help sustain the planet for generations to come.
Hexcel is leading the transition to more lightweight, fuel-efficient transportation
2030 SUSTAINABILTY TARGETS
2019 baseline; All environmental measures are intensity-based; Safety measure based on 200,000 worker hours
30%
30% reduction
greenhouse gas
emissions
30%
30% reduction
in waste to landfill
20%
20% reduction
in freshwater use
50%
50% reduction
in total recordable incident rate (TRIR)
Further reducing environmental footprint and enhancing safety culture
