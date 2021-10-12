Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexcel : Construction Begins on New Hexcel Center of Research & Technology Excellence in Utah

10/12/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) hosted public officials, customers and local contractors today at its manufacturing site in West Valley City, Utah as the company broke ground on a flagship Center of Research & Technology (R&T) Excellence, supporting next-generation developments in advanced composites technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006187/en/

Breaking ground on the new Hexcel Center for Research and Technology Excellence are Colleen Pritchett, President - Americas and Fibers; Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President; and the Honorable Ron Bigelow, Mayor of West Valley City, Utah. (Photo: Business Wire)

Breaking ground on the new Hexcel Center for Research and Technology Excellence are Colleen Pritchett, President - Americas and Fibers; Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President; and the Honorable Ron Bigelow, Mayor of West Valley City, Utah. (Photo: Business Wire)

Once completed in late 2022, the 100,000-square-foot building will be home to a state-of-the-art laboratory where company scientists and researchers will collaborate with customers on the latest composite technology developments for aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It will be the company’s largest center for innovation and product development in North America and a showcase for the company’s advanced composites technology, providing space for future growth and expansion in the years ahead. The company expects to add up to 150 jobs at the center over the next 12 years.

Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage said that the Center will be “designed to encourage and inspire our team to dream big and ensure that our customers are awarded with the strongest, lightest weight, most durable advanced composites that the world has ever seen.” He said that when the Center opens, “you will be surrounded by everything it means to be a leader in advanced composites technology. You will see high-tech labs and cutting-edge research and testing equipment. Our lobby will showcase advancements and innovations that are propelling the future in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets.” He thanked the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and West Valley City for economic support that led the company to choose to locate the new Center of Excellence in the area.

West Valley City Mayor Ron Bigelow, who attended the event, said, “Hexcel has been operating in West Valley City for years. I am pleased that they have once again chosen West Valley City as they expand their operations with a new research and technology facility. This expansion will bring more jobs to the city over the next few years and continues to show that Hexcel is committed to being part of West Valley City’s corporate community.”

The company’s existing operations in West Valley City include its largest high-performance carbon fiber manufacturing facility in the world. The site also is home to the company’s U.S. aerospace matrix operations. About 600 people currently work at the site.

Contractors for the project include R&O Construction, with corporate offices in Ogden and a regional team in West Valley City, and design firm Architectural Nexus, Inc. of Salt Lake City.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HEXCEL CORPORATION
05:38pHEXCEL : Construction Begins on New Hexcel Center of Research & Technology Excellence in U..
BU
10/01HEXCEL : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/28HEXCEL : and HP Composites Develop Body Panels for Supercars Using Hexcel Technology and A..
PU
09/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
09/24HEXCEL : Seaport Global Downgrades Hexcel to Neutral from Buy, Says Shares Close to Fully ..
MT
09/13U.S. awarding $482.3 million in aviation manufacturing assistance
RE
09/13HEXCEL : Awarded Long-Term Contract for Additive Manufactured Parts for the Boeing 777X Fa..
PU
09/13HEXCEL : and HP Composites Develop Body Panels for Supercars Using Hexcel Technology and A..
PU
09/13U.S. awarding $482.3 mln in aviation manufacturing assistance
RE
09/01HEXCEL : to Expand Engineered Core Operations in Morocco
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 355 M - -
Net income 2021 5,61 M - -
Net Debt 2021 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 179x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 5 226 M 5 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 62,33 $
Average target price 54,79 $
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION27.76%5 226
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.72%134 762
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.59%98 881
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.89%62 948
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.33%56 614
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.52%47 296