Hexcel : Construction Begins on New Hexcel Center of Research & Technology Excellence in Utah

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) hosted public officials, customers and local contractors today at its manufacturing site in West Valley City, Utah as the company broke ground on a flagship Center of Research & Technology (R&T) Excellence, supporting next-generation developments in advanced composites technologies.

Breaking ground on the new Hexcel Center for Research and Technology Excellence are Colleen Pritchett, President - Americas and Fibers; Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President; and the Honorable Ron Bigelow, Mayor of West Valley City, Utah. (Photo: Business Wire)

Once completed in late 2022, the 100,000-square-foot building will be home to a state-of-the-art laboratory where company scientists and researchers will collaborate with customers on the latest composite technology developments for aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It will be the company’s largest center for innovation and product development in North America and a showcase for the company’s advanced composites technology, providing space for future growth and expansion in the years ahead. The company expects to add up to 150 jobs at the center over the next 12 years.

Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage said that the Center will be “designed to encourage and inspire our team to dream big and ensure that our customers are awarded with the strongest, lightest weight, most durable advanced composites that the world has ever seen.” He said that when the Center opens, “you will be surrounded by everything it means to be a leader in advanced composites technology. You will see high-tech labs and cutting-edge research and testing equipment. Our lobby will showcase advancements and innovations that are propelling the future in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets.” He thanked the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and West Valley City for economic support that led the company to choose to locate the new Center of Excellence in the area.

West Valley City Mayor Ron Bigelow, who attended the event, said, “Hexcel has been operating in West Valley City for years. I am pleased that they have once again chosen West Valley City as they expand their operations with a new research and technology facility. This expansion will bring more jobs to the city over the next few years and continues to show that Hexcel is committed to being part of West Valley City’s corporate community.”

The company’s existing operations in West Valley City include its largest high-performance carbon fiber manufacturing facility in the world. The site also is home to the company’s U.S. aerospace matrix operations. About 600 people currently work at the site.

Contractors for the project include R&O Construction, with corporate offices in Ogden and a regional team in West Valley City, and design firm Architectural Nexus, Inc. of Salt Lake City.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.

