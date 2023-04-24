Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
68.56 USD   +0.54%
04:28pHexcel Corp /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pHexcel : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pHexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/24/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023, with a payment date of May 12, 2023.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 778 M - -
Net income 2023 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 5 747 M 5 747 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 328
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 68,19 $
Average target price 68,36 $
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION15.87%5 747
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.32%149 092
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.81%122 207
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.49%71 765
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-9.31%61 706
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.93%38 475
