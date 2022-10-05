Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39 2022-10-05 am EDT
54.87 USD   -1.74%
11:12aHexcel : HexPly® M9.6 Prepregs Receive Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Marine Use
PU
10/03Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/09North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain; -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexcel : HexPly® M9.6 Prepregs Receive Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Marine Use

10/05/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hexcel HexPly® M9.6 Prepregs Receive Bureau Veritas
Type Approval for Marine Use

Lightweight composite performance guaranteed for more sustainable marine vessels

STAMFORD, Conn., October 4, 2022 - Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has received Type Approval for its HexPly® M9.6GF prepreg products from Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services.

This important third-party certification enables these carbon fiber-reinforced epoxy prepregs to be used in the production of parts for all BV-approved marine vessels. It also guarantees the quality, performance and consistency of the prepregs for ship and boat builders.

BV-approved HexPly M9.6GF prepregs can be reinforced with unidirectional, non-crimp and twill-weave fabrics. They are particularly suitable for use in the manufacture of masts and other large structural components for wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP). To reduce reliance on engines and cut fuel usage, WASP vessels harness the power of ocean winds often using large carbon fiber-reinforced masts flying durable composite solid sails.

HexPly M9.6 prepregs were recently used to manufacture the mast for the Chantiers de l'Atlantique Silenseas project. The HexPly M9.6 prepregs satisfied all the requirements of the Silenseas consortium's mast-section manufacturers for quality, mechanical performance, and processing characteristics, while also proving to be cost effective.

"Hexcel has supplied advanced composite materials to the marine industry for more than 40 years," said Thomas James, Marine Business Development Manager, Hexcel. "Receiving BV Type Approval for our HexPly M9.6GF prepregs demonstrates that we are committed to developing new composite technologies for the marine sector, helping builders evolve their designs to produce lighter, more fuel-efficient, and more sustainable craft for the future."

SMS.W.II._132130_A.0.pdf
Type Approval 65851_A0 BV.pdf

*****

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Contact

Paula Constantinou | Director Marketing Communications, Hexcel | paula.constantinou@hexcel.com

Samantha Keen | Director, 100% Marketing | sam@100percentmarketing.com

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEXCEL CORPORATION
11:12aHexcel : HexPly® M9.6 Prepregs Receive Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Marine Use
PU
10/03Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/09North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain; -2-
DJ
09/08Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hexcel to Equalweight From Underweight, Raises Price Target to ..
MT
08/30Cornerstone Building Brands Appoints Colleen Pritchett President, U.S. Windows
AQ
08/29Melius Research Upgrades Hexcel to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $93 From $68
MT
08/25Insider Sell: Hexcel
MT
08/16Berenberg Bank Adjusts Hexcel's Price Target to $74 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/04HEXCEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02BMO Capital Adjusts Hexcel's Price Target to $66 From $57, Maintains Market Perform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 591 M - -
Net income 2022 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 4 696 M 4 696 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 863
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 55,84 $
Average target price 64,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION7.80%4 696
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.62%125 880
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.47%107 681
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.66%75 852
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.72%62 035
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.10%42 886