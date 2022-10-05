Hexcel HexPly® M9.6 Prepregs Receive Bureau Veritas

Type Approval for Marine Use

Lightweight composite performance guaranteed for more sustainable marine vessels





STAMFORD, Conn., October 4, 2022 - Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has received Type Approval for its HexPly® M9.6GF prepreg products from Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services.

This important third-party certification enables these carbon fiber-reinforced epoxy prepregs to be used in the production of parts for all BV-approved marine vessels. It also guarantees the quality, performance and consistency of the prepregs for ship and boat builders.

BV-approved HexPly M9.6GF prepregs can be reinforced with unidirectional, non-crimp and twill-weave fabrics. They are particularly suitable for use in the manufacture of masts and other large structural components for wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP). To reduce reliance on engines and cut fuel usage, WASP vessels harness the power of ocean winds often using large carbon fiber-reinforced masts flying durable composite solid sails.

HexPly M9.6 prepregs were recently used to manufacture the mast for the Chantiers de l'Atlantique Silenseas project. The HexPly M9.6 prepregs satisfied all the requirements of the Silenseas consortium's mast-section manufacturers for quality, mechanical performance, and processing characteristics, while also proving to be cost effective.

"Hexcel has supplied advanced composite materials to the marine industry for more than 40 years," said Thomas James, Marine Business Development Manager, Hexcel. "Receiving BV Type Approval for our HexPly M9.6GF prepregs demonstrates that we are committed to developing new composite technologies for the marine sector, helping builders evolve their designs to produce lighter, more fuel-efficient, and more sustainable craft for the future."

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

