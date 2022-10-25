Advanced search
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36 2022-10-25 am EDT
55.50 USD   -4.10%
11:14aHexcel : October 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
10/24Hexcel Q3 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Company Updates 2022 Guidance
MT
10/24HEXCEL CORP /DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Hexcel : October 2022 Investor Presentation

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
September 2022

Risks, Uncertainties and Other Factors with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and

uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its third quarter 2022 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.

2

©2022 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

HEXCEL (NYSE: HXL) - AT A GLANCE

  • Leader in markets undergoing secular growth
  • Broadest aerospace composite solution portfolio
  • #1 in aerospace composites - by sales & production capacity
  • 23 manufacturing sites | ~4,800 employees at FYE 2021
  • High and numerous barriers to entry
  • Culture of continuous improvement | Operational Excellence

Composite Lightweighting

value proposition

  • Stronger and lighter than metals
  • Superior life cycle costs to metals
  • Reduces fuel use and emissions for transportation applications
  • Enables leading-edge product design

Markets

COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE

57%*

Wings, Fuselage

Secondary & Interior structures

Engines & Nacelles

SPACE & DEFENSE

29%*

Rotorcraft

Fixed Wing

Satellites & Launchers

INDUSTRIAL

14%*

Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Marine, Recreation & Wind Energy

LTM SALES* | $1.5 billion

  • Last Twelve Months LTM) sales through Q3 2022
    2019 pre-pandemic sales percentages: Commercial Aerospace 68%; Defense 19%; Industrial 13%.

3

©2022 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

OUR HEXCEL

PURPOSE

We propel the future of flight, energy generation,

transportation and recreation through

excellence in advanced material solutions

that create a better world for us all.

4

©2022 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

ADVANCED COMPOSITES

LEADERSHIP

  • INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
  • PROVEN EXECUTION
  • EXPANDING MARGINS ON MARKET RECOVERY
  • STRONG CASH GENERATION

Leading, sole source positions in key markets with high barriers to entry

Sustainable competitive advantage

Excellent customer relationships

Increasing share of long-termgrowth markets

Long history of creating shareholder value

5

©2022 Hexcel. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 588 M - -
Net income 2022 113 M - -
Net Debt 2022 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 4 867 M 4 867 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 863
Free-Float 75,8%
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,87 $
Average target price 61,83 $
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION11.72%4 867
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.26%132 061
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.91%119 888
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION35.88%81 372
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.95%66 734
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.93%47 477