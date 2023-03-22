Hexcel : Opens New Center of Research & Technology Excellence in Utah

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) hosted public officials, customers and local contractors today at its manufacturing site in West Valley City, Utah as the company held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Center of Research & Technology (R&T) Excellence, supporting next-generation developments in advanced composites technologies.

The 100,000-square-foot building is home to a state-of-the-art laboratory where company scientists and researchers collaborate with customers on the latest composite technology developments for aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. With its completion, the facility is the company's largest center for innovation and product development in North America and a showcase for the company's advanced composites technology, providing space for future growth and expansion in the years ahead. The company expects to add up to 150 jobs at the center over the next 12 years.

Speaking to customers who took part in the event, Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage emphasized that customer collaboration is the driving reason for the establishment of the new facility.

"It is because of you that we envisioned building a center of research and technology excellence where our doors will always be open to you," he said to customers from about 20 companies attending the event. "We look forward to continuing to work with you and your teams to innovate and collaborate on next-generation solutions that will drive your success for decades to come."

During the tour of the new Hexcel Center of Research & Technology Excellence, customers saw new state-of-the-art equipment in various laboratories, including the analytical, chemical, fiber creel and prepreg, microscopy, mechanical test and general labs. They also engaged with company scientists and experts who showcased the capabilities enabled by the new facility and the technology know-how that continues to make Hexcel a leading supplier of advanced, lightweight, high-performance composite materials to the most technologically advanced sectors of the global economy.

Paul Mackenzie, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Hexcel, pointed to the more than 200 scientists, researchers and technicians who comprise the company's global R&T team as the reason Hexcel is poised to expand research, broaden its portfolio of products and work with customers to deliver the latest developments in carbon fiber and matrix technologies.

"Here in West Valley City - through the work of our Hexcel people - we are transforming the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation," he said. "That is what we are doing in this lab and in each one of our world-class laboratories around the globe every day."

Ryan Starks, Executive Director for the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, shared why Hexcel is a lynchpin to the state's aerospace and advanced material and manufacturing industry.

"Hexcel is a key part of the ecosystem of aerospace and defense composites and advanced manufacturing," he said. "The partnership [with the state of Utah] is kind of like the fiber Hexcel produces, that is basically unbreakable."

The company's existing operations in West Valley City include its largest high-performance carbon fiber manufacturing facility in the world. The site also is home to the company's U.S. aerospace matrix operations. About 1,000 people currently work at the site.

Contractors for the project include design firm Architectural Nexus, Inc. of Salt Lake City and R&O Construction, with corporate offices in Ogden and a regional team in West Valley City, as well as subcontractor support from Dunn Associates, CCI Mechanical and Hunt Electric.

