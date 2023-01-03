Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
58.85 USD   +0.32%
08:34aHexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Hexcel Corp /de/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Hexcel Receives Sustainability Award from Airbus Defense and Space
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/03/2023 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, January 25 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 960-0452. The conference ID is 3428143. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HEXCEL CORPORATION
08:34aHexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Hexcel Corp /de/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Hexcel Receives Sustainability Award from Airbus Defense and Space
AQ
2022Hexcel Foundation Awards Grants to Nonprofits to Engage Students, Fund Health Research ..
AQ
2022HEXCEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022BMO Capital Adjusts Hexcel's Price Target to $61 From $66, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
2022Wells Fargo Adjusts Hexcel's Price Target to $60 From $58, Reiterates Equalweight Ratin..
MT
2022RBC Lifts Price Target on Hexcel to $58 From $57, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
2022Hexcel : October 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
2022Transcript : Hexcel Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 554 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,8x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 4 953 M 4 953 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 863
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,85 $
Average target price 58,73 $
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION0.00%4 953
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%148 530
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.00%127 496
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.00%83 976
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.00%67 986
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%39 644