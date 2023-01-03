Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, January 25 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 960-0452. The conference ID is 3428143. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

