  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
51.72 USD   -1.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/03/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of 2022 on Monday, October 24 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Tuesday, October 25, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 960-0452. The conference ID is 3428143. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 591 M - -
Net income 2022 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 4 350 M 4 350 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 863
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,72 $
Average target price 64,92 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION-0.15%4 350
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%120 478
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.69%102 426
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.51%72 764
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.77%58 074
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.54%39 769