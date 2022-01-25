Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexcel : Selected for High-Quality, Paint-Ready Parts for Sunseeker 90 Ocean Luxury Yacht

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hexcel's innovative surface technology yields parts with paint-ready surfaces for builder of luxury yachts

STAMFORD, Conn., January 25, 2022 - Yacht builder Sunseeker has chosen Hexcel's HexPly® XF surface technology to produce prepreg parts with high-quality, paint-ready surfaces quickly and efficiently for its 90 Ocean luxury yacht, one of its newest models.

The lightweight composite hardtop for the Sunseeker 90 Ocean yacht is manufactured from a combination of HexPly® XF and Hexcel's HexPly® SuperFIT® semi-preg. The hardtop is lighter in weight than versions made using resin-infusion processes, and it de-molds with a pinhole-free surface that needs minimal preparation to be ready for paint. Sunseeker has recorded an overall reduction in process time of around 30%, saving three days of manufacturing time per hardtop.

The hardtop provides shade and protection for the yacht's uppermost deck space. Its reduced weight helps to ensure the stability of the vessel, and the paint-ready finish with HexPly XF provides Sunseeker with more options for customizing its color to the individual needs of its clients.

HexPlyXF is a lightweight, non-woven semi-preg that eliminates the need to use a traditional in-mold gel coat. The innovative surface technology significantly reduces the costly and time-consuming refinishing work typically required to impart a paint-ready finish to prepreg or semi-preg parts, and yields lightweight, consistent components in short cycle times.

Working with Sunseeker, Hexcel developed a material format, a laminate ply sequence, and a production process that satisfied the structural requirements for the hardtop and enabled the yacht builder's production team to lay up and cure the part in a single shot - slashing cycle times.

Hexcel supplies Sunseeker with a HexPly XF product that comprises both the surface layer and the first structural reinforcement ply, eliminating the need for a cosmetic barrier coat. Neither the HexPly XF surface layer nor the following layers of HexPly SuperFIT require time-consuming debulking steps - significantly reducing lay-up time - and both are based on Hexcel's rapid-curing M79 epoxy resin system. Adhesive resin films are not needed to bond the hardtop's foam core, as the resin content of the SuperFIT plies has been adjusted to further reduce overall process time.

Once de-molded, the cured hardtops are inspected before they are passed to Sunseeker's finishing and painting technicians for final preparation and painting. The HexPlyXF resin surface allows the yacht builder's quality technicians to inspect the laminate below quickly and easily, ensuring the quality and consistency of the structural reinforcement plies.

"Composite materials that improve our production processes, as well as great technical support, are what makes working with Hexcel such a success story," said Stuart Vaughan-Jones, Composite Development Manager, Sunseeker. "With the switch from gel coat and resin infusion to HexPly XF and HexFIT in the new hardtops, we are now building lighter, more consistent parts, more quickly than before, with a higher quality surface finish. XF really has ticked all the boxes."

Garth Thomas, Account Manager - Marine, Hexcel, said: "With the HexPly XF surface technology now well established, XF will soon be used in other large moldings where minimizing weight is critical, as well as additional hardtops across the Sunseeker model range."

*****

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Contact

Paula Constantinou | Director, Marketing Communications | paula.constantinou@hexcel.com

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEXCEL CORPORATION
03:17aHEXCEL : Selected for High-Quality, Paint-Ready Parts for Sunseeker 90 Ocean Luxury Yacht
PU
01/24HEXCEL : Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage Recognized by National Safety Council
PU
01/14HEXCEL CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14Hexcel Corporation Announces Robert G. Hennemuth as Executive Vice President, Chief of ..
CI
01/11PROPELLING THOUGHT SERIES : Carbon Fiber – The Key Building Block of Advanced Compos..
PU
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, -3-
DJ
01/07Truist Securities Upgrades Hexcel to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $68 From $54
MT
01/06Vertical Research Lowers Price Target for Hexcel to $61 From $63, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/04Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2021RBC Capital Lowers Hexcel's Price Target to $55 From $65, Citing Widebody Inventories; ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 330 M - -
Net income 2021 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 328x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 4 458 M 4 458 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float -
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 53,14 $
Average target price 55,34 $
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Vice President-Research & Technology
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION2.59%4 458
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.39%130 743
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.04%102 372
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.13%63 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-0.67%57 570
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.52%43 317