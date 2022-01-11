Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hexcel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXL   US4282911084

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Propelling Thought Series: Carbon Fiber – The Key Building Block of Advanced Composites

01/11/2022 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEXCEL CORPORATION
02:48pPROPELLING THOUGHT SERIES : Carbon Fiber – The Key Building Block of Advanced Compos..
PU
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, -3-
DJ
01/07Truist Securities Upgrades Hexcel to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $68 From $54
MT
01/06Vertical Research Lowers Price Target for Hexcel to $61 From $63, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/04Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2021RBC Capital Lowers Hexcel's Price Target to $55 From $65, Citing Widebody Inventories; ..
MT
2021HEXCEL : Prepregs Power Cleaner Ocean Transport with Chantiers de l'Atlantique Silenseas P..
PU
2021Morgan Stanley Starts Hexcel at Underweight With $55 Price Target
MT
2021HEXCEL : Partners with METYX for High Performance Carbon Pultrusion Technology
PU
2021HEXCEL : and Fairmat Announce Partnership to Recycle Carbon Fiber Prepreg Composites
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXCEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 332 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 328x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 4 677 M 4 677 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float -
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 55,75 $
Average target price 55,34 $
Spread / Average Target -0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION7.63%4 677
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.26%134 521
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.21%100 179
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.92%63 769
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.74%58 704
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.06%43 845