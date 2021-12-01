Log in
Hexima : CEO's Presentation

12/01/2021 | 05:51pm EST


HEXIMA LIMITED

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

02 November 2021

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CEO'S PRESENTATION

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (2 December 2021): Hexima Limited (ASX:HXL) provides the attached CEO Presentation to be delivered at today's Annual General Meeting commencing at 11.00am AEDT.

The AGM can be joined at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/HXL21

This announcement is authorised for release to ASX by Michael Aldridge, Managing Director & CEO.

Enquiries:

Dr Nicole van der Weerden Chief Operating Officer n.vanderweerden@hexima.com.au



ABOUT HEXIMA

Hexima (ASX:HXL) is a clinical stage, anti-infectives focused biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of defensin peptides for applications as human therapeutics. Our lead product candidate, pezadeftide (HXP124) applied in a topical formulation, is a potential new prescription treatment for toenail fungal infections (or onychomycosis). Hexima is currently conducting an Australian phase IIb clinical trial testing pezadeftide for the treatment of onychomycosis. Hexima holds granted, long-life patents protecting pezadeftide in major markets globally. For additional information please visit www.hexima.com.au. You can also find us on Twitterand LinkedInor email us at info@hexima.com.au.

LEVEL 4 LIMS 2, KINGSBURY DRIVE, LA TROBE UNIVERSITY VIC 3086

1



MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PRESENTATION

MR MICHAEL ALDRIDGE

MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS FY2021

onlyMilestones & Achievements

Public Offering and listing on ASX

use

o $3 million offering at A$0.20 per share

Phase IIb clinical trial

ersonal

o Initiation and completion of enrolment

Intellectual property protection

Scientific Advisory Board

o Australian, US and Japan KOLs

CompliancePak

AGM 2021

S L I D E 3

12 WEEK DAILY DOSING FOLLOWED
BY ONCE WEEKLY DOSING
ONCE-WEEKLYDOSING
WEEK
13

A U S T R A L I A N P H A S E I I B C L I N I C A L T R I A L

HXP124-ONY-002

Enrolment completed

only 12 WEEK

DAILY DOSING use

31 WEEK

DAILY DOSING

ersonalDAILY DOSING NOTE: DAILY DOSING PERIODS INCLUDE 1-WEEKWASHOUTS EVERY 6 WEEKS

HXP124-ONY-002 ANZCTR registration number: ACTRN12620000697987

WEEK

WEEK

WEEK

24

36

40

NO DOSING

FOLLOW-UP VISITS

WASHOUT PERIOD

AGM 2021

July 2021

  • Multi-center,randomised, double blind, vehicle-controlled study
  • Primary endpoint safety and tolerability, secondary endpoints Mycological Cure and Clinical Efficacy
  • Three active (2% pezadeftide) versus vehicle arms to test optimal dosing strategy
  • Safety & efficacy assessed at 13, 24, 36 and 40 weeks, data expected Q2 2022

SLID 4

E

S t r o n g p a t e n t p o s i t i o n

ADDITIONAL PROTECTION VIA FORMULATION PATENTS AND MARKET

only

EXCLUSIVITY FOR BIOLOGICS

Clearly defined

use

growth strategy

Develop independently in

US and EU (ICH) markets

License and collaborative

ersonal

development in Japan and potentially China - presently in preliminary discussions with multiple parties

Granted patents

Granted and

12-year US market

(exp 2035) in major

pending patents

exclusivity on FDA

markets covering the

covering stabilising

approval likely available

use of pezadeftide in

formulation for

as a biologic drug

the treatment of

pezadeftide

onychomycosis

AGM 2021

SLIDE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hexima Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
