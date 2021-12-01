Hexima : CEO's Presentation

This announcement is authorised for release to ASX by Michael Aldridge, Managing Director & CEO.
Enquiries:
Dr Nicole van der Weerden Chief Operating Officer n.vanderweerden@hexima.com.au
To join our email database and receive company announcements please click here
ABOUT HEXIMA
Hexima (ASX:HXL) is a clinical stage, anti-infectives focused biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of defensin peptides for applications as human therapeutics. Our lead product candidate, pezadeftide (HXP124) applied in a topical formulation, is a potential new prescription treatment for toenail fungal infections (or onychomycosis). Hexima is currently conducting an Australian phase IIb clinical trial testing pezadeftide for the treatment of onychomycosis. Hexima holds granted, long-life patents protecting pezadeftide in major markets globally. For additional information please visit www.hexima.com.au. You can also find us on Twitterand LinkedInor email us at info@hexima.com.au.
LEVEL 4 LIMS 2, KINGSBURY DRIVE, LA TROBE UNIVERSITY VIC 3086
1
ersonal use only
MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PRESENTATION
MR MICHAEL ALDRIDGE
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS FY2021
onlyMilestones & Achievements
•
Public Offering and listing on ASX
use
o $3 million offering at A$0.20 per share
•
Phase IIb clinical trial
ersonal
o Initiation and completion of enrolment
Intellectual property protection
•
•
Scientific Advisory Board
o Australian, US and Japan KOLs
CompliancePak
AGM 2021
S L I D E 3
12 WEEK DAILY DOSING FOLLOWED
BY ONCE WEEKLY DOSING
ONCE-WEEKLYDOSING
WEEK
13
A U S T R A L I A N P H A S E I I B C L I N I C A L T R I A L
HXP124-ONY-002
Enrolment completed
only 12 WEEK
DAILY DOSING use
31 WEEK
DAILY DOSING
ersonalDAILY DOSING NOTE: DAILY DOSING PERIODS INCLUDE1-WEEKWASHOUTS EVERY 6 WEEKS
Hexima Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:50:05 UTC.