Hexima : CEO's Presentation

HEXIMA LIMITED

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

02 November 2021

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CEO'S PRESENTATION

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (2 December 2021): Hexima Limited (ASX:HXL) provides the attached CEO Presentation to be delivered at today's Annual General Meeting commencing at 11.00am AEDT.

The AGM can be joined at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/HXL21

This announcement is authorised for release to ASX by Michael Aldridge, Managing Director & CEO.

Enquiries:

Dr Nicole van der Weerden Chief Operating Officer n.vanderweerden@hexima.com.au

ABOUT HEXIMA

Hexima (ASX:HXL) is a clinical stage, anti-infectives focused biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of defensin peptides for applications as human therapeutics. Our lead product candidate, pezadeftide (HXP124) applied in a topical formulation, is a potential new prescription treatment for toenail fungal infections (or onychomycosis). Hexima is currently conducting an Australian phase IIb clinical trial testing pezadeftide for the treatment of onychomycosis. Hexima holds granted, long-life patents protecting pezadeftide in major markets globally. For additional information please visit www.hexima.com.au. You can also find us on Twitterand LinkedInor email us at info@hexima.com.au.