Hexima : R&D Webinar on TodayOpens in a new Window

ASX Announcement

25 March 2021

R&D Webinar on Today at 11 am

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (25 March 2021): Hexima Limited (ASX:HXL) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing HXP124, a new prescription treatment for onychomycosis, is holding an R&D Webinar today at 11 am. This webinar is an opportunity to hear the fascinating story of how the scientific data Hexima has generated on HXP124 in the laboratory is now playing out in the real world as it conducts advanced clinical trials on HXP124 as a potential new topical treatment for onychomycosis. A copy of the presentation is appended to this announcement.

About Hexima

Hexima (ASX:HXL) is an anti-infectives focused, clinical stage, biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of plant-derived defensin peptides for applications as human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, HXP124 applied in a topical formulation, is a potential new prescription treatment for toenail fungal infections (or onychomycosis). Hexima is currently conducting an Australian phase IIb clinical trial of HXP124 in onychomycosis. Hexima holds granted, long-life patents protecting HXP124 and other anti-fungal molecules in major markets globally. For additional information about Hexima please visit www.hexima.com.au.

This announcement is authorised for release to ASX by Michael Aldridge, CEO and Managing Director.

Enquiries:

Dr Nicole van der Weerden Chief Operating Officer n.vanderweerden@hexima.com.au

Info@hexima.com.auwww.hexima.com.au

25 March 2021 11:00 am

2