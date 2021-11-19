Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. HEXO Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEXO   CA4283043079

HEXO CORP.

(HEXO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HEXO : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 6-K

11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEXO Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO), today announced that Sebastien St-Louis has resigned from HEXO's Board of Directors. The Company also announced that it has appointed President and CEO, Scott Cooper, as a Director to replace Sebastien St-Louis, effective yesterday.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sebastien for over eight years of service on HEXO's Board of Directors. Through his years of dedication, he has helped build HEXO into a market leader in Canada." said Dr. Michael Munzar, Chair of the Board.

"It is my pleasure to welcome HEXO's President and CEO, Scott Cooper, to the HEXO board. Scott's experience with Truss, Molson Coors and several other publicly-traded consumer packaged goods companies will be instrumental to HEXO's success as we continue to drive growth and profitability through the commercialization of advanced cannabis products and to defend our position as a market leader in Canada."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson-Coors. With the completion of HEXO's recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

invest@hexo.com

www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:

(819) 317-0526

media@hexo.com

Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 11:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEXO CORP.
07:06aHEXO Corp up 4.55% in US Pre-Market as Details Changes to its Board of Directors
MT
07:01aVILLAGE FARMS BRIEF : Reports that Delta, BC Cannabis and Produce Operations Continue as U..
MT
06:54aHEXO : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
06:45aHEXO BRIEF : Details Changes to its Board of Directors
MT
06:45aHEXO BRIEF : President and CEO, Scott Cooper, Names as a Director to Replace Sebastien St-..
MT
11/18Sugarbud Craft Growers Seeks to Extend Two Warrant Issues
MT
11/18Tilray Shares Fall After Barclays Initiates With Underweight Rating, $10 Price Target
MT
11/18Agra Ventures Subsidiary Farmako Sends 1st Shipment of Medical Cannabis Extracts to Ger..
MT
11/18Pure Extracts Reports Production of 2,200 LBS of Cannabis, 3,300 LBS of Hemp; Down 4.8%..
MT
11/18CANOPY GROWTH BRIEF : Barclays Initiated This Co With a Hold Rating As Doesn't Like Compli..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXO CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2022 -46,1 M -36,5 M -36,5 M
Net Debt 2022 312 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 513 M 406 M 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HEXO CORP.
Duration : Period :
HEXO Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,65 CAD
Average target price 2,81 CAD
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer
Trent MacDonald Chief Financial Officer
Michael Munzar Chairman
Donald J. Courtney Chief Operating Officer
Jason G. Ewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXO CORP.964.52%406
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.75%427 534
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.30%344 439
PFIZER, INC.39.66%288 557
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.30%261 880
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.78%236 920