Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. HEXO Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEXO   CA4283043079

HEXO CORP.

(HEXO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.2350 CAD   -2.08%
05:55pHexo : Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K
PU
11/07Tilray Brands Buys Montauk Brewing; Down in US, Canada
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: No Acquisition Price Apparent In Release
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HEXO : Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

We hereby consent to the inclusion in this Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended July 31, 2022 of HEXO Corp. of our report dated October 31, 2022, relating to the consolidated financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, which appears in Exhibit 99.2 in this Annual Report.

We also consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements on Form F-10(Nos.333-256131 and 333-255264) of HEXO Corp. of our report dated October 31, 2022 referred to above.

We also consent to reference to us under the heading "Interests of Experts", which appears in the Annual Information Form included in Exhibit 99.1 in this Annual Report on Form 40-F, which is also incorporated by reference in such Registration Statements.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

Ottawa, Canada

October 31, 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

99 Bank Street, Suite 710, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1P 1E4

T: +1 613 237 3702, F: +1 613 237 3963, www.pwc.com/ca

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEXO CORP.
05:55pHexo : Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K
PU
11/07Tilray Brands Buys Montauk Brewing; Down in US, Canada
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: No Acquisition Price Apparent In Release
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: Veteran Industry Executive Ty H. Gilmore Appoin..
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: Adds Deal Expected to be Accretive, Deliver Str..
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: Says Expands and Strengthens U.S. Footprint wit..
MT
11/07Tilray Brands Brief: Acquiring Montauk Brewing Company
MT
11/02Tilray Brands and Charlotte's Web Form Strategic Alliance in Canada
MT
11/02Tilray Brands Brief: Involves Manufacturing and Distribution in Cana..
MT
11/02Tilray Brands Brief: Tilray Brands and Charlotte's Web Announcing St..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXO CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 187 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 -45,4 M -33,7 M -33,7 M
Net Debt 2023 373 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 144 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart HEXO CORP.
Duration : Period :
HEXO Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,24 CAD
Average target price 0,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Bowman President & Chief Executive Officer
Julius Ivancsits Chief Financial Officer
Mark Attanasio Executive Chairman
Vincent Chiara Independent Director
Rose Marie Gage Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXO CORP.-72.73%108
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.12%454 502
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.17%348 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.48%271 015
PFIZER, INC.-20.25%265 745
ABBVIE INC.9.70%262 583