HEXO : Identity of Company (Form 6-K)

On August 30, 2021, HEXO completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan ("Redecan"), Canada's largest privately-owned licensed producer (the "Acquisition").
2.2
Acquisition Date
August 30, 2021.
2.3
Consideration
At closing, HEXO paid the selling shareholders of Redecan $400 million in cash (subject to certain customary closing adjustments) and delivered 69.7 million newly issued common shares of HEXO (the "Consideration Shares").
The cash portion of the purchase price was funded by HEXO through a combination of (i) cash released from a restricted escrow account that had held a portion of the net proceeds from HEXO's public offering of US$360 million senior secured convertible notes that was completed on May 27, 2021, (ii) a portion of the net proceeds raised by HEXO in its underwritten public offering of US$144.8 million of units (comprised of common shares and warrants) that was completed on August 24, 2021, and (iii) cash on hand.
The estimated effect of the Acquisition on HEXO is outlined in the unaudited pro forma financial statements appended to this Business Acquisition Report. The unaudited pro forma financial statements were based on preliminary estimates, accounting judgments and currently available information and assumptions that management believes were reasonable at the time such statements were prepared. The unaudited pro forma financial statements provide a discussion of how such adjustments were derived and presented.
HEXO currently has no plans or proposals for material changes in the business affairs of the acquired business and entities which may have a significant effect on the financial performance or financial position of HEXO.
2.5
Prior Valuations
To the knowledge of HEXO, no valuation opinion was obtained within the last 12 months by either HEXO or Redecan required by securities legislation or a Canadian exchange or market to support the consideration paid by HEXO for the Acquisition.
2.6
Parties to Transaction
The Acquisition was not with an "informed person" (as such term is defined in Section 1.1 of National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations), associate or affiliate of HEXO.
2.7
Date of Report
September 24, 2021.
Financial Statements and Other Information
The following financial statements set out in the schedules hereto form an integral part of this Business Acquisition Report:
Schedule A:
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of 2579951 Ontario Inc. for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (prepared in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises ("ASPE")
Schedule B:
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of 2579951 Ontario Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (prepared in accordance with ASPE)
Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of HEXO that give effect to the acquisition of Redecan as at April 30, 2021 and for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and for the year ended July 31, 2020
No change has been made to any of the aforementioned financial statements from those appended to HEXO's Amended and Restated Material Change Report dated July 14, 2021, and HEXO is relying on such statements pursuant to the exemption set forth in subsection 8.4(4) of National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations, which allows reliance on earlier financial statements when certain conditions have been met.
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of 2579951 Ontario Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2020, and the consolidated statements of earnings (loss), retained earnings (deficit) and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
Unmodified Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Position
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated balance sheet presents fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020, in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises.
Qualified Opinion on the Consolidated Results of Operations and Cash Flows
In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Opinions, Including Basis for Qualified Opinion on the Results of Consolidated Operations and Cash Flows section or our report, the accompanying consolidated statement of earnings (loss), retained earnings (deficit) and cash flows present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated results of operations and cash flows of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises.
Basis for Opinions, Including Basis for Qualified Opinion on the Results of Consolidated Operations and Cash Flows
We were appointed as auditors of the Company after December 31, 2020 and, therefore, did not observe the counting of physical inventories at January 1, 2020 and were unable to satisfy ourselves concerning those inventory quantities by alternative means. Since opening inventories enter into the determination of the results of operations and cash flows, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been required in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and the cash flows from operating activities reported in the cash flow statement. Our audit opinion on the consolidated results of operations and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 is modified because of the possible effects of this scope limitation.
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unmodified opinion on the consolidated financial position and our qualified opinion on the consolidated results of operations and cash flows.
Other Matter - Comparative Information
The comparative information for the year ended December 31, 2019 is unaudited and accordingly we do not express an audit opinion on the comparative figures.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
•
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
•
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
•
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
•
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
•
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
1.
Incorporation and operations
2579951 Ontario Inc. was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporations Act on May 30, 2017. 2579951 Ontario Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries 9037136 Canada Inc. (o/a Redecan Pharm) and 2526356 Ontario Inc. (collectively referred to as the "Company"), operate as a licensed cultivator, processor and seller of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada under the Cannabis Act.
2.
Significant accounting policies
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises "ASPE" set out in Part II of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, as issued by the Accounting Standards Board in Canada and include the following significant accounting policies:
Basis of consolidation
The Company consolidates all subsidiaries. As such, assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses of all subsidiaries have been consolidated and all inter company transactions and balances have been eliminated.
Inventory
Inventory includes biological assets (growing cannabis plants), agriculture inventories (harvested cannabis) and related supplies and packaging materials. All inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined by the weighted average method, and includes purchase price of direct materials, direct labour and an allocation of certain overheads. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and selling costs.
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Amortization is provided using the declining balance method at rates intended to amortize the cost of assets over their estimated useful lives.
Method
Rate
Land and land improvements
Not amortized
Buildings
declining balance
10
%
Automotive
declining balance
30
%
Computer equipment
declining balance
67
%
Computer software
declining balance
100
%
Equipment
declining balance
30
%
Fences
declining balance
10
%
Furniture and fixtures
declining balance
20
%
Office equipment
declining balance
20
%
Machinery and equipment
declining balance
30
%
Property, plant and equipment acquired during the year but not placed into use during this time are not amortized in the year of acquisition.
Revenue recognition
Revenue from the sale of cannabis to customers is recognized when the Company transfers the control of the goods to the customer, which occurs upon delivery and acceptance by the customer. The Company recognizes revenue for the amount of consideration the Company expects to receive, taking into account the impact from any rights of return on sales, price concessions or similar obligations.
Income taxes
The Company accounts for income taxes using the taxes payable method. Under this method, a provision is only made for taxes payable or recoverable in the current year. Income taxes payable/recoverable are measured using the income tax rates and laws established by taxation authorities and in effect at the balance sheet date.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
2.
Significant accounting policies(Continued from previous page)
Leases
A lease that transfers substantially all of the benefits and risks of ownership is classified as a capital lease. At the inception of a capital lease, an asset and a payment obligation is recorded at an amount equal to the lesser of the present value of the minimum lease payments and the property's fair market value. Assets under capital leases are amortized using the declining balance method, over their estimated useful lives. All other leases are accounted for as operating leases and rental payments are expensed as incurred.
An arrangement contains a lease where the arrangement conveys a right to use the underlying tangible asset, and whereby its fulfillment is dependent on the use of the specific tangible asset. After the inception of the arrangement, a reassessment of whether the arrangement contains a lease is made only in the event that:
•
there is a change in contractual terms;
•
a renewal option is exercised or an extension is agreed upon by the parties to the arrangement;
•
there is a change in the determination of whether the fulfillment of the arrangement is dependent on the use of the specific tangible asset; or
•
there is a substantial physical change to the specified tangible asset.
Foreign currency translation
These consolidated financial statements have been presented in Canadian dollars, the principal currency of the Company's operations.
Transaction amounts denominated in foreign currencies are translated into their Canadian dollar equivalents at exchange rates prevailing at the transaction dates. Carrying values of monetary assets and liabilities reflect the exchange rates at the balance sheet date. Gains and losses on translation or settlement are included in the determination of net earnings (loss) for the current year.
Long-lived assets and discontinued operations
Long-lived assets consist of property, plant and equipment. Long-lived assets held for use are measured and amortized as described in the applicable accounting policies.
The Company performs impairment testing on long-lived assets held for use whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset, or group of assets, may not be recoverable. The carrying amount of a long-lived asset is not recoverable if the carrying amount exceeds the sum of the undiscounted future cash flows from its use and disposal. If the carrying amount is not recoverable, impairment is then measured as the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its fair value. Fair value is measured using discounted future cash flows. Any impairment is included in net earnings (loss) for the year.
Use of estimates
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the year.
Accounts receivable are stated after evaluation as to their collectability and an appropriate allowance for doubtful accounts is provided where considered necessary. Provisions are made for slow moving and obsolete inventory, and for potential returns, allowance and price concessions on product sold. Amortization is based on the estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment.
By their nature, these estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty, and the effect on the consolidated financial statements from changes in such estimates in future years could be material. These estimates and assumptions are reviewed periodically and, as adjustments become necessary they are reported in earnings in the years in which they become known.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
2.
Significant accounting policies(Continued from previous page)
Financial instruments
The Company recognizes its financial instruments when the Company becomes party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument. All financial instruments are initially recorded at their fair value, including financial assets and liabilities originated and issued in a related party transaction with management. Financial assets and liabilities originated and issued in all other related party transactions are initially measured at their carrying or exchange amount in accordance with Section 3840 Related Party Transactions.
At initial recognition, the Company may irrevocably elect to subsequently measure any financial instrument at fair value. The Company has not made such an election during the year.
Transaction costs and financing fees directly attributable to the origination, acquisition, issuance or assumption of financial instruments subsequently measured at fair value are immediately recognized in net earnings (loss). Conversely, transaction costs and financing fees are added to the carrying amount for those financial instruments subsequently measured at cost or amortized cost.
3.
Inventory
2020
2019
Packaging materials
4,571,980
4,586,233
Cannabis plants
1,833,898
1,830,474
Bulk cannabis flower
12,489,460
5,385,895
Bulk cannabis extracts
3,218,154
3,383,898
Finished goods
4,678,890
1,268,444
26,792,382
16,454,944
The cost of inventories recognized as an expense and included in cost of sales amounted to $35,811,886 (2019 - $6,028,301), including $661,624 (2019 - $nil) relating to packaging materials which were written off as obsolete during the year.
Included in cost of sales is amortization of production equipment of $10,042,552 (2019 - $3,911,254).
4.
Receivable from shareholder
The balance due from the shareholder is unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
5.
Property, plant and equipment
2020
2019
Accumulated
Net book
Net book
Cost
amortization
value
value
Land and land improvements
5,337,750
-
5,337,750
2,984,120
Buildings
59,647,615
7,541,462
52,106,153
46,173,589
Automotive
215,204
87,368
127,836
109,017
Computer equipment
1,766,038
1,340,614
425,424
560,231
Computer software
4,069,098
3,590,025
479,073
1,424,915
Equipment
33,040,257
7,850,969
25,189,288
13,599,584
Fences
21,187
10,875
10,312
11,410
Furniture and fixtures
316,282
68,881
247,401
261,242
Office equipment
151,511
37,095
114,416
70,300
Machinery and equipment
253,235
154,358
98,877
128,446
104,818,177
20,681,647
84,136,530
65,322,854
Deposits included in the consolidated balance sheet represent deposits placed for certain property, plant and equipment to be used in the Company's production operations, which has not been delivered as of December 31, 2020. Additional commitments relating to these items is disclosed in Note 10.
During the year the Company recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment relating to certain construction costs which had been capitalized, but for which management determined the construction was not expected to be completed.
6.
Advances from related parties
2020
2019
2516576 Ontario Inc. (controlling shareholder)
115,847,648
89,132,156
Minority shareholders
1,060
75,779
Member of immediate family of minority shareholders
367,250
259,820
116,215,958
89,467,755
Amounts owing to the above related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
8.
Revenue
The Company earns revenues from sales to medical patients ("medical") and through provincial distributors for the recreational market ("recreational"). The gross revenue recognized by major category is as follows:
2020
2019
Revenue
Medical
5,499,766
2,204,971
Recreational
101,796,203
15,132,483
Returns and allowances
(5,209,031
)
(152,289
)
Revenue before excise taxes
102,086,938
17,185,165
9.
Income taxes
The reconciliation of the Company's effective income tax expense is as follows:
2020
2019
Expected tax expense
4,272,795
(10,134
)
Increase (decrease) in income tax expense resulting from:
Impact of difference between amortization for accounting purposes and CCA taken in the period
(1,077,586
)
(1,050,024
)
Intercompany charges capitalized for tax purposes
4,163,664
(1,734,670
)
Ontario minimum tax
214,109
-
Non-deductible expenses
19,485
13,089
Impact of tax loss carried forward against period taxable income
(3,092,872
)
2,905,038
Actual tax expense
4,499,595
123,299
10.
Commitments
The Company has entered into various operating lease agreements with estimated minimum annual payments as follows:
2021
214,243
2022
210,000
2023
210,000
2024
210,000
2025
210,000
Thereafter, to 2029
390,000
1,444,243
During the year, the Company signed various agreement to purchase items of manufacturing equipment. As at December 31, 2020, outstanding commitments for manufacturing equipment were $16,349,578.
11.
Financial instruments
The Company, as part of its operations, carries a number of financial instruments. It is management's opinion that the Company is not exposed to significant interest, currency, credit, liquidity or other price risks arising from these financial instruments except as otherwise disclosed.
(Figures as at December 31, 2019 and for the year then ended are unaudited)
Credit concentration
As at December 31, 2020, 3 customers (2019 - 3) accounted for 95% (2019 - 89%) of consolidated revenues before excise duties and 3 customers (2019 - 3) accounted for 97% (2019 - 99%) of the consolidated accounts receivable. The Company believes that there is no unusual exposure associated with the collection of these receivables as the customers are government agencies that distribute cannabis in their respective provinces.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Company's objective is to have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities from due. The Company monitors cash balances and cash flows generated from operations to meet its requirements. The Company is exposed to liquidity risk relating to its trade and other payables and advances from related parties which are due on demand.
12.
Subsequent events
On May 28, 2021, HEXO Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of the Company for a purchase price of $925 million payable in cash and through the issuance of common shares of HEXO Corp. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to certain customary adjustments, closing conditions, applicable regulatory approvals, and HEXO Corp. shareholder approval. The close date of the Transaction is not determinable as of the date of these financial statements. As part of the Transaction and related customary adjustments, the parties have agreed that the balance owing to the controlling shareholder 2516576 Ontario Inc., as disclosed in Note 6, will be settled in full on close of the Transaction. Accordingly, the balance owing to 2516576 Ontario Inc. has been classified as a current liability in advances from related parties in the consolidated balance sheet.
On May 14, 2021, 2579951 Ontario Inc. was amalgamated with its parent company, 2516576 Ontario Inc., to form 5048963 Ontario Inc. (the "Company").
13.
ASPE to International Financial Reporting Standards Reconciliation
As discussed in Note 12, the Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement on May 28, 2021 to sell all of the outstanding shares of the Company to HEXO Corp. The Company has presented an ASPE to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") reconciliation for the statement of earnings (loss), balance sheet and a description of the impact of each adjustment for each period presented. The tables below quantify the significant differences on the Company's net earnings and financial position between ASPE and IFRS as at and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 with descriptions thereto of such differences.
Notes
2020
2019
Net income (loss) after tax under ASPE
11,624,161
(38,241
)
IFRS Adjustments
Variable consideration adjustment to gross revenue
(i
)
(249,883
)
(112,725
)
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
(ii
)
(81,213,167
)
(6,013,788
)
Unrealized gain on biological asset transformation
ASPE to International Financial Reporting Standards Reconciliation(Continued from previous page)
Notes
As reported
under ASPE
Adjustments
As reported
under IFRS
As at December 31, 2020
Inventory
(ii)
26,792,382
49,309,456
76,101,838
Biological assets
(ii)
-
9,098,703
9,098,703
Right-of-use asset, net
(iii)
-
1,737,168
1,737,168
Trade and other payables
(iii)
9,407,837
(120,000
)
9,287,837
Current lease liability
(iii)
-
238,650
238,650
Non-current lease liability
(iii)
-
2,001,156
2,001,156
Provisions
(i), (iii)
-
405,071
405,071
Deferred tax liability
(iv)
-
14,575,450
14,575,450
Retained earnings
(i), (ii), (iii), (iv)
10,828,239
43,045,000
53,873,239
As at December 31, 2019
Inventory
(ii)
16,454,944
11,714,981
28,169,925
Biological assets
(ii)
-
5,669,521
5,669,521
Right-of-use asset, net
(iii)
-
1,986,461
1,986,461
Trade and other payables
(iii)
9,815,603
(60,000
)
9,755,603
Current lease liability
(iii)
-
249,387
249,387
Non-current lease liability
(iii)
-
2,032,112
2,032,112
Provision
(i), (iii)
-
155,188
155,188
Deferred tax liability
(iv)
-
3,956,264
3,956,264
Retained earnings
(i), (ii), (iii), (iv)
(795,922
)
13,038,012
12,242,090
(i) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record the constraint on variable consideration resulting from the markdown / price reductions arrangements with customers.
(ii) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record biological assets at fair value less cost to sell. Further, biological assets are transferred to inventory at fair value less cost to sell. An adjustment is made to recognize inventory at cost which is the fair value less cost of sell at the point where it transferred from biological assets. The following represent the key assumptions used in the determination of the fair value of the biological assets:
Yield per plant (dried bud and trim) - 1,144 grams (2019 - 968 grams)
Stage of growth - 43% (2019 - 53%)
Attrition rate - 1% (2019 - 1%)
(iii) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for items leased. After initial recognition, IFRS requires the discounted lease liability to be accreted to the full liability amount and associated interest expense is recognized. In preparing the estimate for the value of the lease liability, management has determined a range of incremental borrowing rates attributable to underlying leases to be 2.28% - 6.84%. Depreciation expense is recognized on the right-of use assets over the lease term or the non-cancellable lease term ranging from 2 - 21 years. Additionally, an adjustment for lease restitution costs is also required to be recognized under IFRS as a provision.
(iv) Under ASPE, the Company uses the taxes payable method of accounting for income taxes. Under IFRS, the Company is required to recognize both current and deferred taxes. Deferred tax has been recognized on any temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable earnings. Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the asset is realized, and the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent future recovery is probable. Deferred tax assets have been reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable earnings will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
1.
Incorporation and operations
2579951 Ontario Inc. was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporations Act on May 30, 2017. 2579951 Ontario Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries 9037136 Canada Inc. (o/a Redecan Pharm) and 2526356 Ontario Inc. (collectively referred to as the "Company"), operate as a licensed cultivator, processor and seller of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada under the Cannabis Act.
2.
Significant accounting policies
The interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises set out in Part II of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, as issued by the Accounting Standards Board in Canada and include the following significant accounting policies:
Basis of consolidation
The Company consolidates all subsidiaries. As such, assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses of all subsidiaries have been consolidated and all inter company transactions and balances have been eliminated.
Inventory
Inventory includes biological assets (growing cannabis plants), agriculture inventories (harvested cannabis) and related supplies and packaging materials. All inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined by the weighted average method, and includes purchase price of direct materials, direct labour and an allocation of certain overheads. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and selling costs.
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Amortization is provided using the declining balance method at rates intended to amortize the cost of assets over their estimated useful lives.
Method
Rate
Land and land improvement
Not amortized
Buildings
declining balance
10
%
Automotive
declining balance
30
%
Computer equipment
declining balance
67
%
Computer software
declining balance
100
%
Equipment
declining balance
30
%
Fences
declining balance
10
%
Furniture and fixtures
declining balance
20
%
Office equipment
declining balance
20
%
Machinery and equipment
declining balance
30
%
Property, plant and equipment acquired during the period but not placed into use during this time are not amortized in the period of acquisition.
Revenue recognition
Revenue from the sale of cannabis to customers is recognized when the Company transfers the control of the goods to the customer, which occurs upon delivery and acceptance by the customer. The Company recognizes revenue for the amount of consideration the Company expects to receive, taking into account the impact from any rights of return on sales, price concessions or similar obligations.
Income taxes
The Company accounts for income taxes using the taxes payable method. Under this method, a provision is only made for taxes payable or recoverable in the current year. Income taxes payable/recoverable are measured using the income tax rates and laws established by taxation authorities and in effect at the balance sheet date.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
2.
Significant accounting policies(Continued from previous page)
Leases
A lease that transfers substantially all of the benefits and risks of ownership is classified as a capital lease. At the inception of a capital lease, an asset and a payment obligation is recorded at an amount equal to the lesser of the present value of the minimum lease payments and the property's fair market value. Assets under capital leases are amortized using the declining balance method, over their estimated useful lives. All other leases are accounted for as operating leases and rental payments are expensed as incurred.
An arrangement contains a lease where the arrangement conveys a right to use the underlying tangible asset, and whereby its fulfillment is dependent on the use of the specific tangible asset. After the inception of the arrangement, a reassessment of whether the arrangement contains a lease is made only in the event that:
•
there is a change in contractual terms;
•
a renewal option is exercised or an extension is agreed upon by the parties to the arrangement;
•
there is a change in the determination of whether the fulfillment of the arrangement is dependent on the use of the specific tangible asset; or
•
there is a substantial physical change to the specified tangible asset.
Foreign currency translation
These financial statements have been presented in Canadian dollars, the principal currency of the Company's operations.
Transaction amounts denominated in foreign currencies are translated into their Canadian dollar equivalents at exchange rates prevailing at the transaction dates. Carrying values of monetary assets and liabilities reflect the exchange rates at the balance sheet date. Gains and losses on translation or settlement are included in the determination of net earnings (loss) for the current period.
Long-lived assets
Long-lived assets consist of property, plant and equipment. Long-lived assets held for use are measured and amortized as described in the applicable accounting policies.
The Company performs impairment testing on long-lived assets held for use whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset, or group of assets, may not be recoverable. The carrying amount of a long-lived asset is not recoverable if the carrying amount exceeds the sum of the undiscounted future cash flows from its use and disposal. If the carrying amount is not recoverable, impairment is then measured as the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its fair value. Fair value is measured using discounted future cash flows. Any impairment is included in net earnings (loss) for the period.
Use of estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period.
Accounts receivable are stated after evaluation as to their collectability and an appropriate allowance for doubtful accounts is provided where considered necessary. Provisions are made for slow moving and obsolete inventory, and for potential returns, allowance and price concessions on product sold. Amortization is based on the estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment.
By their nature, these estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty, and the effect on the financial statements from changes in such estimates in future periods could be material. These estimates and assumptions are reviewed periodically and, as adjustments become necessary they are reported in earnings in the periods in which they become known.
Financial instruments
The Company recognizes its financial instruments when the Company becomes party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument. All financial instruments are initially recorded at their fair value, including financial assets and liabilities originated and issued in a related party transaction with management. Financial assets and liabilities originated and issued in all other related party transactions are initially measured at their carrying or exchange amount in accordance with Section 3840 Related Party Transactions.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
2.
Significant accounting policies(Continued from previous page)
Financial instruments(Continued from previous page)
At initial recognition, the Company may irrevocably elect to subsequently measure any financial instrument at fair value. The Company has not made such an election during the period.
Transaction costs and financing fees directly attributable to the origination, acquisition, issuance or assumption of financial instruments subsequently measured at fair value are immediately recognized in net earnings (loss). Conversely, transaction costs and financing fees are added to the carrying amount for those financial instruments subsequently measured at cost or amortized cost.
3.
Inventory
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
Packaging materials
9,552,491
4,571,980
Cannabis plants
1,812,457
1,833,898
Bulk cannabis flower
10,214,097
12,489,460
Bulk cannabis extracts
4,964,932
3,218,154
Finished goods
4,762,805
4,678,890
31,306,782
26,792,382
The cost of inventories recognized as an expense and included in cost of sales amounted to $10,279,719 (March 31, 2020 - $8,228,063).
Included in cost of sales is amortization of production equipment of $3,069,742 (March 31, 2020 - $1,708,721).
4.
Receivable from shareholder
The balance due from the shareholder is unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
5.
Property, plant and equipment
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
Accumulated
Net book
Net book
Cost
amortization
value
value
Land and land improvements
5,342,316
-
5,342,316
5,337,750
Buildings
61,226,893
9,036,892
52,190,001
52,106,153
Automotive
330,327
102,712
227,615
127,836
Computer equipment
1,795,158
1,402,256
392,902
425,424
Computer software
4,013,623
3,659,593
354,030
479,073
Equipment
36,389,087
9,874,708
26,514,379
25,189,288
Fences
21,187
11,133
10,054
10,312
Furniture and fixtures
316,282
84,807
231,475
247,401
Office equipment
151,511
38,351
113,160
114,416
Machinery and equipment
386,226
280,445
105,781
98,877
109,972,610
24,490,897
85,481,713
84,136,530
Deposits included in the consolidated balance sheet represent deposits placed for certain property, plant and equipment to be used in the Company's production operations, which has not been delivered as of March 31, 2021. Additional commitments relating to these items is disclosed in Note 10.
6.
Advances from related parties
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
2516576 Ontario Inc. (controlling shareholder)
115,843,448
115,847,648
Minority shareholders
1,060
1,060
Member of immediate family of minority shareholders
390,500
367,250
116,235,008
116,215,958
Amounts owing to the above related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
8.
Revenue
The Company earns revenues from sales to medical patients ("medical") and through provincial distributors for the recreational market ("recreational"). The revenue before excise taxes recognized by major category is as follows:
3 Months
Ended
3 Months
Ended
March 31
March 31
2021
2020
Revenue
Medical
1,610,210
1,078,589
Recreational
33,428,158
11,972,611
Returns and allowances
(1,121,304
)
(56,925
)
Revenue before excise taxes
33,917,064
12,994,275
9.
Income taxes
The reconciliation of the Company's effective income tax expense is as follows:
3 Months
Ended
3 Months
Ended
March 31
March 31
2021
2020
Expected tax expense (recovery)
1,677,760
(372,565
)
Increase (decrease) in income tax expense resulting from:
Impact of difference between amortization for accounting purposes and CCA taken in the period
265,433
(542,168
)
Intercompany charges capitalized for tax purposes
(1,095,847
)
2,151,701
Non-deductible expenses
4,787
2,972
Impact of tax loss carried forward against period taxable income
377,867
(630,274
)
Actual tax expense
1,230,000
609,666
10.
Commitments
The Company has entered into various lease agreements with estimated minimum annual payments as follows:
2021
154,451
2022
210,000
2023
210,000
2024
210,000
2025
210,000
Thereafter, to 2029
390,000
1,384,451
During the period, the Company signed various agreement to purchase items of manufacturing equipment. As at March 31, 2021, outstanding commitments for manufacturing equipment were $16,112,812.
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
11.
Financial instruments
The Company, as part of its operations, carries a number of financial instruments. It is management's opinion that the Company is not exposed to significant interest, currency, credit, liquidity or other price risks arising from these financial instruments except as otherwise disclosed.
Credit concentration
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, 3 customers (March 31, 2020 - 3) accounted for 89% ( March 31, 2020 - 92%) of revenues before excise duties and as at March 31, 2020, 3 customers (December 31, 2020 - 3) accounted for 94% (December 31, 2020 - 97%) of the accounts receivable. The Company believes that there is no unusual exposure associated with the collection of these receivables as the customers are government agencies that distribute cannabis in their respective provinces.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Company's objective is to have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities from due. The Company monitors cash balances and cash flows generated from operations to meet its requirements. The Company is exposed to liquidity risk relating to its trade and other payables and advances from related parties which are due on demand.
12.
Subsequent events
On May 28, 2021, HEXO Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of the Company for a purchase price of $925 million payable in cash and through the issuance of common shares of HEXO Corp. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to certain customary adjustments, closing conditions, applicable regulatory approvals, and HEXO Corp. shareholder approval. The close date of the Transaction is not determinable as of the date of these financial statements. As part of the Transaction and related customary adjustments, the parties have agreed that the balance owing to the controlling shareholder 2516576 Ontario Inc., as disclosed in Note 6, will be settled in full on close of the Transaction. Accordingly, the balance owing to 2516576 Ontario Inc. has been classified as a current liability in advances from related parties in the consolidated balance sheet.
On May 14, 2021, 2579951 Ontario Inc. was amalgamated with its parent company, 2516576 Ontario Inc., to form 5048963 Ontario Inc. (the "Company").
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
13.
ASPE to International Financial Reporting Standards Reconciliation
As discussed in Note 12, the Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement on May 28, 2021 to sell all of the outstanding shares of the Company to HEXO Corp. The Company has presented an ASPE to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") reconciliation for the statement of earnings (loss), balance sheet and a description of the impact of each adjustment for each period presented. The tables below quantify the significant differences on the Company's net earnings between ASPE and IFRS as at and for the 3 month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 with descriptions thereto of such differences.
Notes
Three
Months
ended
March 31,
2021
Three
Months
ended
March 31,
2020
Net income (loss) after tax under ASPE
6,913,624
(2,015,572
)
IFRS Adjustments
Variable consideration adjustment to gross revenue
(i
)
(278,998
)
(218,260
)
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
(ii
)
(15,472,095
)
(3,561,756
)
Unrealized gain on biological asset transformation
(i) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record the constraint on variable consideration resulting from the markdown / price reductions arrangements with customers.
(ii) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record biological assets at fair value less cost to sell. Further, biological assets are transferred to inventory at fair value less cost to sell. An adjustment is made to recognize inventory at cost which is the fair value less cost of sell at the point where it transferred from biological assets. The following represent the key assumptions used in the determination of the fair value of the biological assets:
Yield per plant (dried bud and trim) - 1,143 grams (December 31, 2020 - 1,144 grams)
Stage of growth - 51% (December 31, 2020 - 43%)
Attrition rate - 1% (December 31, 2020 - 1%)
(iii) Under IFRS, an adjustment is required to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for items leased. After initial recognition, IFRS requires the discounted lease liability to be accreted to the full liability amount and associated interest expense is recognized. In preparing the estimate for the value of the lease liability, management has determined a range of incremental borrowing rates attributable to underlying leases to be 2.28% - 6.84%. Depreciation expense is recognized on the right-of use assets over the lease term or the non-cancellable lease term ranging from 2 - 21 years. Additionally, an adjustment for lease restitution costs is also required to be recognized under IFRS as a provision.
(iv) Under ASPE, the Company uses the taxes payable method of accounting for income taxes. Under IFRS, the Company is required to recognize both current and deferred taxes. Deferred tax has been recognized on any temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable earnings. Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the asset is realized, and the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent future recovery is probable. Deferred tax assets have been reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable earnings will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.
On May 28, 2021 HEXO Corp. ("HEXO" or the "Company") entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement) to acquire the Redecan Group comprised of 2526356 Ontario Inc., 2579951 Ontario Inc. and 9037136 Canada Inc. ("Redecan"). Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement and based on the closing price of common shares on July 6, 2021, the consideration payable is estimated to be $858,765, payable in (i) $400,000 of cash, and (ii) an aggregate of 69,721,116 common shares to be issued by the Company. The Acquisition is expected to close in Q1 of the Company's 2022 fiscal year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. HEXO has raised debt financing which the Company will use to finance the cash consideration payable in connection with the Acquisition.
These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements present the impact of the following transactions and have been prepared on the basis described in Note 2, Basis of Preparation:
a)
The Acquisition as described in Note 4, The Acquisition
b)
The incurrence of indebtedness under the senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") with proceeds of $384,096 (USD$312,655), as described in Note 5, Senior Secured Convertible Notes
2.
Basis of Preparation
The Company's unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at April 30, 2021 and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of net earnings (loss) for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and the year ended July 31, 2020 have been prepared by management for the purpose of presenting the impact of the Acquisition, as described herein. Although the Acquisition had not closed as of the date of these pro forma financial statements, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of financial position includes the effect of these transactions as if they had occurred on April 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and the year ended July 31, 2020 give effect to these transactions as if they had occurred on August 1, 2019. These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements also reflect and give effect to the issuance of the Notes, which were issued in order to finance the cash component of the purchase price of the Acquisition as described in Note 5-Senior Secured Convertible Notes, however, they do not reflect or assume the issuance of any number of HEXO common shares upon conversion, redemption or exchange of any Notes.
The accounting policies used in the preparation of these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements, incorporate the significant accounting policies used by HEXO Corp. for the respective periods in the Company's consolidated financial statements filed with or furnished to, as applicable, the Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary for the fair presentation of these unaudited pro forma financial statements.
Pro forma adjustments reflected in these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on items that are factually supportable, directly attributable to the Acquisition for which there are firm commitments, and are expected to have a continuing impact on these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements for which completed financial effects are objectively determinable.
All dollar amounts, except for per share information, or unless otherwise specified are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars ("CAD" or "$"), which is the presentation currency of HEXO Corp.
These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the following information:
•
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position of HEXO as at April 30, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of net loss and comprehensive loss for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021 have been extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") as issued by the IASB.
The consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss of HEXO for the year ended July 31, 2020 has been extracted from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as filed with or furnished to the Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.
•
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated balance sheet of Redecan as at March 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of earnings (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been extracted from Redecan's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Canadian accounting standards for private enterprises ("ASPE") as issued by the Accounting Standards Board in Canada ("AcSB").
•
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) of Redecan for the nine month period ended March 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited consolidated statement of earnings (loss) of Redecan for the year ended December 31, 2020 prepared in accordance with ASPE as issued by the AcSB. The unaudited interim statement of earnings (loss) of Redecan for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2021 has been constructed by subtracting the unaudited financial information from the accounting records for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 from the audited income statement for the year ended December 31, 2020 and adding the unaudited financial information extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of statements of earnings (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjustments have been made to Redecan's historical financial information to conform with HEXO's IFRS accounting policies (see Note 8, Adjustments to the Historical Financial Statements of Redecan).
•
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) of Redecan for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 has been derived from the unaudited consolidated statement of earnings (loss) of Redecan for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with ASPE and the unaudited financial informationis derived from the accounting records of Redecan for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) of Redecan for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020 has been constructed by subtracting the unaudited financial information from the accounting records for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 from the unaudited consolidated statement of earnings (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and adding the unaudited financial information derived from the accounting records for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Adjustments have been made to Redecan's historical financial information to conform with HEXO's IFRS accounting policies (see Note 8, Adjustments to the Historical Financial Statements of Redecan).
These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, should be read in conjunction with HEXO's historical financial statements, and respective Management's Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations as filed with or furnished to, as applicable, the Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and Redecan's historical financial statements.
These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on assumptions and adjustments that are described in the accompanying notes. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements do not give effect to the potential impact of current financial conditions, regulatory matters, operating efficiencies or other savings or expenses that may be associated with the integration of the Acquisition. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the financial position or results of operations in future periods or the results that actually would have been realized if HEXO and the acquired company (being the Redecan Group) had been a consolidated company during the specified periods.
The application of the acquisition method of accounting depends on certain valuations and other studies that have yet to be completed. Accordingly, the pro forma adjustments are preliminary, subject to further revisions as additional information becomes available and additional analyses are performed and have been made solely for the purposes of providing unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final acquisition accounting will occur and these differences could have a material impact on the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and the consolidated company's future earnings and financial position. Further, differences between the preliminary and final amounts will likely occur as a result of changes in the fair value of HEXO's common shares to determine the actual purchase consideration as well as the actual amount of cash used in Redecan's operations, and other changes in assets and liabilities.
Presentation Reclassification Adjustments to HEXO's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Earnings (Loss) for the Year ended July 31, 2020
For the nine months ended April 30, 2021, HEXO simplified its presentation for the condensed interim consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss. For consistency between the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and the year ended July 31, 2020, the following presentation reclassification adjustments which had a $nil impact on net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) were made to HEXO's condensed consolidated statement of net earnings (loss) for the year ended July 31, 2020:
HEXO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
For the year ended July 31, 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
As reported
HEXO Corp. July 31, 2020
Presentation
reclassification
Adjusted
Presentation
Revenue from sale of goods
110,149
-
110,149
Excise taxes
(29,598
)
-
(29,598
)
Net revenue from sale of goods
80,551
-
80,551
Ancillary revenue
233
-
233
Net revenue
80,784
-
80,784
Cost of goods sold
127,205
-
127,205
Gross loss before fair value adjustments
(46,421
)
-
(46,421
)
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
40,910
-
40,910
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(29,356
)
-
(29,356
)
Gross loss
(57,975
)
(57,975
)
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
52,793
-
52,793
Marketing and promotion
12,474
-
12,474
Share-based compensation
25,790
-
25,790
Research and development
4,639
-
4,639
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,072
-
6,072
Amortization of intangible assets
3,939
-
3,939
Restructuring costs
4,767
-
4,767
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
79,418
-
79,418
Impairment of intangible assets
108,189
-
108,189
Impairment of goodwill
111,877
-
111,877
Recognition of onerous contract
-
4,763
4,763
Loss on onerous contract
4,763
(4,763
)
-
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
3,855
-
3,855
418,576
-
418,576
Loss from operations
(476,551
)
-
(476,551
)
Finance expense, net
-
(8,141
)
(8,141
)
Non-operating expense, net
-
(67,820
)
(67,820
)
Revaluation of financial instruments gain
6,533
(6,533
)
-
Share of loss from investment in associate and joint ventures
Realized loss on convertible debentures receivable
(4,806
)
4,806
-
Unrealized loss on investments
(12,880
)
12,880
-
Realized gain on investments
24
(24
)
-
Foreign exchange gain
1,392
(1,392
)
-
Interest and financing expenses
(10,043
)
10,043
-
Interest income
1,902
(1,902
)
-
Other income
2,531
(2,531
)
-
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders before tax
(552,512
)
-
(552,512
)
Income tax recovery
6,023
-
6,023
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(546,489
)
-
(546,489
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of HEXO Corp.
(546,489
)
-
(546,489
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
(546,489
)
-
(546,489
)
4.
The Acquisition
Upon completion of the Acquisition, HEXO will pay cash and issue common shares of its capital to the shareholders of Redecan in consideration and exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Redecan Group. The purchase consideration is approximately $400,000 of cash and 69,721,116 common shares with an estimated value of approximately $458,765 for total consideration of $858,765. The cash consideration component is subject to adjustments on and following the closing date for working capital target surplus (deficit).
The estimated purchase price for Redecan is based on the closing price of HEXO common shares on July 6, 2021. The requirement to base the final purchase price on the share price as of the closing date could result in a purchase price that is materially different (either higher or lower) from that assumed in these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and the purchase price included in these pro forma financial statements should not be taken to represent what the actual consideration transferred will be when the Acquisition is completed. The actual purchase price will fluctuate until the effective date of the Acquisition and the final valuation could differ significantly from the current estimate.
Number of HEXO common shares to be issued
69,721,116
HEXO share price per share(i)
$
6.58
Equity portion of purchase price
$
458,765
Cash consideration
$
400,000
Purchase price
$
858,765
(i)
HEXO's Canadian dollar closing share price of $6.58 from the TSX on July 6, 2021.
The following table shows the effect of an increase (decrease) in the purchase price and the change in timing of the close of the Acquisition on the purchase price and goodwill:
As of the date of these pro forma financial statements, the Company's detailed identification and valuation exercise of Redecan's net assets has not yet significantly begun. Therefore, the Company has prepared a preliminary estimate of the fair market values of the assets to be acquired and the liabilities assumed under the Acquisition using high level approximations of a consistent $100,000 value for inventory, property, plant and equipment, identifiable intangible assets and the deferred tax liability. Pro forma adjustments have been made to eliminate Redecan's historical carrying values and to reflect the allocation of the preliminary purchase price where there is a difference between the carrying value and fair value.
The final purchase price allocation will be determined when the Company has completed the detailed valuations and necessary calculations. The final purchase price allocation could differ materially from the preliminary purchase price allocation and may include changes in fair values of property, plant and equipment, changes in allocation to intangibles assets such as brands, trade names, technology, licenses and customer relationships as well as goodwill.
The following table summarizes the allocation of the preliminary purchase price:
Net identifiable assets acquired
As at April 30, 2021 $
Financial assets
29,623
Inventory
100,000
Biological assets
11,401
Property, plant and equipment
100,000
Identifiable intangible assets
100,000
Financial liabilities
(124,929
)
Lease liability
(2,231
)
Income taxes payable
(3,605
)
Deferred tax liability
(100,000
)
Other long-term liabilities
(520
)
Total net identifiable assets
109,739
Goodwill
749,026
Purchase price
858,765
5.
Senior Secured Convertible Notes
On May 27, 2021, the Company closed an offering of US$360 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") directly to an institutional purchaser and certain of its affiliates or related funds.
The Notes were sold at a purchase price of US$327.6 million, or approximately 91.0% of their principal amount. The Notes mature on May 1, 2023. Subject to certain limitations, the Notes will be convertible into freely tradable common shares of the Company at the option of the holder and, subject to conditions and limitations, at the option of the Company. If not previously converted, all principal repayments of the Notes will be made at a price equal to 110% of the principal amount of the Notes being repaid. The Notes do not bear interest except upon the occurrence of an event of default. The Notes were issued in registered form, without coupons, under a trust indenture.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of financial position has been adjusted to reflect an increase in cash and Notes of $384,096 (US$312,655), net of estimated transaction costs of $18,360 (USD$14,945). The following table shows the interest expense incurred on the new Notes assuming such Notes had been issued on the first day of the periods presented therein:
For the nine
months ended
April 30, 2021 $
For the year ended July 31, 2020 $
Finance income (expense), net(i)
(42,951
)
(60,853
)
(i)
Although the notes do not carry an interest rate (other than after the occurrence of an event of default), the above interest expense (presented as net finance expense) represents for accounting purposes, the implied finance expense attributable to the difference between the discounted price at which the Notes were originally issued and the principal amount outstanding under the Notes.
Pro Forma Adjustments and Assumptions for the Acquisition of Redecan
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements include the following pro forma assumptions and adjustments:
a)
Equity
This pro forma adjustment eliminates Redecan's historical equity of $62,945.
b)
Purchase Price
Records the purchase price consideration, which is cash of $400,000 and the fair value of the equity interests of $458,765 to be issued by HEXO to acquire Redecan (Note 4, The Acquisition).
c)
Inventory
Increases Redecan's inventory to an estimated fair value of approximately $100,000, an increase of $16,327 from the carrying value. The fair value was determined based on the estimated selling price of the inventory, less the manufacturing processing and selling costs and a normal profit margin on those manufacturing and selling efforts. After the Acquisition the $16,327 increase in inventory value will increase cost of goods sold over approximately 12 months as the inventory is sold. This increase is not reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of net earnings (loss) because it does not have a continuing impact.
d)
Property, plant and equipment
Increases Redecan's property, plant and equipment to an estimated fair value of approximately $100,000, an overall increase of $13,162 from the carrying value. The estimated useful lives (excluding land) range from 3 to 20 years. The Company capitalizes a portion of depreciation and amortization to biological assets and inventory and the increase in property, plant and equipment value will increase cost of goods sold. The estimated adjustment to depreciation of property, plant and equipment and cost of goods sold related to the acquired property, plant and equipment calculated on a straight line basis was $195 and $(773) respectively for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and $240 and $1,535 respectively for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020.
e)
Leases
Included in property, plant and equipment is $1,675 related to right-of-use lease assets. The carrying value has been adjusted to the corresponding carrying value of the lease liability of $2,231, resulting in a pro forma increase of $556. The corresponding impact to depreciation of property, plant and equipment related to the acquired leases was $38 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and $51 for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020.
f)
Intangible assets
Reflects the fair value adjustment to intangible assets of approximately $100,000, an overall increase of $99,681 from the carrying value. Intangible assets currently identified as part of the preliminary valuation study for intangible assets include brands, trade names, technology, licenses and customer relationships. The preliminary valuation used an income approach that forecasts the expected future cash flows. The midpoint of the estimated range of fair values was used.
The estimated value fair of the currently identifiable intangible assets has been equally allocated across the assets due to the limitation of information held at the very early stages of the identification and valuation assessment. The estimated fair value and useful lives of the acquired intangibles are as follows
Estimated Fair Value $
Estimated useful life (years)
Domain names
20,000
10 years
Health Canada licenses
20,000
20 years
Software
20,000
3 to 5 years
Patents
20,000
20 years
Brands
20,000
Indefinite
100,000
After the Acquisition, the estimated adjustment to amortization expense related to the acquired intangibles calculated on a straight line basis was $1,445 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and $1,765 for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020.
The preliminary estimates of fair value and estimated useful lives will likely differ from the final amounts after completing the valuation study, and the difference could have a material effect on the pro forma financial statements. A 15% change in the estimated fair value of intangible assets would cause a corresponding increase or decrease of $15,000 in the balance of goodwill. A 15% change would also cause the amortization expense in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of earnings (loss) for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and for the twelve months ended July 31. 2020 to increase or decrease by approximately $256 and $341 respectively (assumes a weighted average useful life of 11 years).
g)
Goodwill
Recognizes goodwill of $749,026 to reflect the purchase price allocation described in Note 4, The Acquisition.
h)
Transaction costs
Represents the elimination of non-recurring transaction costs incurred and recognized during the nine month period ended April 30, 2021 of $447 that are directly related to the acquisition of Redecan. This amount has been removed from the pro forma statement of earnings and loss because it is non-recurring in nature and would not reflect expense of the combined entity on an ongoing basis.
Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of Redecan and factually supportable but have not yet been expensed in HEXO or Redecan's historical income statements or accrued in the balance sheet are reflected as an increase to accounts payable and accrued liabilities and a corresponding decrease in shareholder's equity of $67,285 on the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
i)
Income taxes For the purpose of the pro forma adjustments included in these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements, the following tax rates were applied:
•
HEXO's effective income tax rate was nil% for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and for the year ended July 31, 2020. The effective tax rate is different than the statutory rate primarily due to the non-recognition of deferred tax assets for unused tax losses. As a result, no tax is recorded on the pro-forma adjustment of acquisition related costs incurred by HEXO.
•
Redecan's effective income tax rates of 30.13% for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and 34.57% for the year ended July 31, 2020 were used in determining a corresponding decrease in provision for income taxes of $272 and $1,241, respectively, as a result of adjustments to cost of goods sold, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets.
•
The deferred tax liability of $100,000 (an overall increase of $82,376 from the carrying value) arising on the Acquisition is composed of the cumulative amount of tax applicable to temporary differences between the accounting and tax values of assets and liabilities related to the Acquisition. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates expected to be in effect when these differences reverse.
7.
Pro Forma Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Basic and diluted net income or loss per share is calculated by dividing the net income or loss for the period by the pro forma weighted average numbers of common shares that would have been outstanding during the period using the treasury stock method. The weighted average number of common shares was determined by taking the historical weighted average number of common shares outstanding and adjusting for the shares issued under the Acquisition as follows:
For the nine months
ended April 30, 2021
For the year ended
July 31, 2020
Numerator
Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per common share - Pro forma net earnings(i)
$
(41,462,000
)
$
(562,532,000
)
Denominator
Denominator for basic earnings per common share - weighted average number of common shares
121,749,456
77,376,174
Pro forma adjustment for newly-issued shares related to the Acquisition
Adjustments to the Historical Financial Statements of Redecan
The historical financial information of Redecan was prepared in accordance with ASPE as issued by the AcSB and presented in Canadian dollars. Redecan's fiscal year end is December 31 and historical financial information was used to present pro forma financial statements based on the fiscal year end of HEXO being July 31.
The following tables present the conversion from ASPE to IFRS and shows the presentation and reclassification adjustments which had a $nil impact on the total assets, liabilities, shareholder's equity and net earnings (loss) for the periods presented:
Redecan Adjusted Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
IFRS differs in material respects in certain areas from ASPE. The following material adjustments have been made to reflect Redecan's historical consolidated statement of earnings on an IFRS basis for the purposes of the unaudited pro forma financial information, these adjustments are before the reclassification adjustments:
i.
Biological assets and inventory
Cannabis plants are recognized as biological assets under IFRS. Under IFRS, biological assets are accounted for using the income approach at fair value less costs to sell and are revalued at each subsequent reporting date up to the point of harvest, which becomes the basis for the cost of inventories after harvest. Under IFRS, unrealized gains or losses arising from changes in fair value less cost to sell during the period are included in the statement of net earnings.
Inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Under ASPE, cannabis plants are recorded at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined by the weighted average method, and includes purchase price of direct materials, direct labour and an allocation of certain overheads. Inventories of harvested cannabis are transferred from biological assets at their fair value at harvest date, which becomes the initial deemed cost of the inventory. Any subsequent post-harvest costs are capitalized to inventory to the extent that cost is less than net realizable value. The identified capitalized direct and indirect costs related to inventory are subsequently recorded within 'cost of goods sold' on the statement of net earnings at the time the product is sold, with the exclusion of realized fair value amounts on inventory sold which are recorded as a separate line within gross profit.
The following table shows the addition of the fair value adjustment to the cost basis of biological assets and inventory under ASPE to reflect the fair value of cannabis plants in accordance with IFRS and includes a corresponding impact to shareholder's equity:
As at March 31, 2021 $
Inventory
52,367
Biological assets
11,401
Shareholder's equity
63,768
The following table reflects the addition of the changes in fair value recognized in the period of change within the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the nine months ended March 31, 2021:
Year ended December 31,
2020 $
Six months
ended June 30,
2020 $
Three months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Nine months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
81,213
24,476
15,472
72,209
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(122,237
)
(27,615
)
(20,832
)
(115,454
)
The following table reflects the addition of the changes in fair value recognized in the period of change within the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020:
Year ended December 31,
2019 $
Nine months
ended
September 30,
2019 $
Nine months
ended
September 30,
2020 $
Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2020 $
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
6,014
3,499
44,950
47,465
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(18,933
)
(8,574
)
(92,356
)
(102,715
)
ii.
Leases
For lessees, IFRS does not distinguish between operating and finance lease requirements and recognizes a right-of-use asset and lease liability at the commencement of all leases except short-term leases and leases of low value assets. To reflect the IFRS lease accounting requirements, the following adjustments were made to the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position:
To recognize the depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest on lease liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, the following adjustments were made:
Year ended December 31,
2020 $
Six months
ended June 30,
2020 $
Three months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Nine months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Cost of goods sold
(100
)
(50
)
(25
)
(75
)
Amortization
249
125
62
186
Interest expense on lease liability
148
74
37
111
Rental expense
(149
)
(75
)
(36
)
(110
)
To recognize the depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest on lease liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, the following adjustments were made:
Year ended December 31,
2019 $
Nine months
ended
September 30,
2019 $
Nine months
ended
September 30,
2020 $
Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2020 $
Cost of goods sold
(75
)
(50
)
(75
)
(100
)
Amortization
198
140
187
245
Interest expense on lease liability
146
109
111
148
Rental expense
(190
)
(88
)
(112
)
(214
)
iii.
Revenue
IFRS applies a five step control based model for revenue recognition, whereas ASPE recognizes revenue once the risk and rewards have been transferred to the customer. Under IFRS, variable consideration in customer contracts can result in consideration paid or payable to customers if a distinct good or service is received from the customer as a reduction of the transaction price. As at March 31, 2021, to reflect the impact of variable consideration an increase of $497 was recognized as a contract liability with a corresponding adjustment to shareholder's equity.
The impact of the variable consideration from discount features resulted in the following adjustments on the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the nine months ended March 31, 2021:
Year ended December 31,
2020 $
Six months
ended June 30,
2020 $
Three months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Nine months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Decrease to revenue before returns and allowances
(250
)
730
(279
)
(1,259
)
The impact of the variable consideration from discount features resulted in the following adjustments on the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020:
IFRS requires an entity to recognize both current and deferred taxes whereas ASPE permits the taxes payable method. Deferred tax is required to be recognized on any temporary differences between the carrying amount of assts and liabilities and the corresponding tax bases used in the calculation of taxable earnings. Deferred tax aessets and liabilities have been measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the asset is realized, and the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent future recovery is probable. Deferred tax assets have been reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable earnings will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.
As at March 31, 2021, a deferred tax liability of $17,624 was recognized with a corresponding adjustment to shareholder's equity.
The impact of the applying deferred tax accounting resulted in the following adjustment on the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the nine months ended March 31, 2021:
Year ended December 31,
2020 $
Six months
ended June 30,
2020 $
Three months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Nine months
ended March 31,
2021 $
Deferred income tax expense
(10,619
)
(995
)
(3,048
)
(12,672
)
The impact of the applying deferred tax accounting resulted in the following adjustment on the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of net earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020:
